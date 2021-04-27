RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Flutterwave named 'Pioneer' on TIME's 2021 list

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The firm makes is the only African company to make it this year.

Olugbenga Agboola, Flutterwave CEO
Olugbenga Agboola, Flutterwave CEO Pulse Live Kenya

Flutterwave, a Nigerian fintech firm, @theflutterwave, has been named a "Pioneer" on TIME's 2021 list of the 100 Most Influential Companies in the World.

Recommended articles

In a list, which includes big wigs like Apple, Twitter and Stripe, the firm makes history as the only African company to make it this year.

The list was divided into 5 categories; Pioneers, Leaders, Innovators, Disruptors and Titans.

TIME reports that the fintech company was chosen for its efforts in recharging retailers after the pandemic slowed travel in Nigeria.

Flutterwave co-founder and CEO, Olugbenga Agboola, explained that the digital payment provider launched a free promotion called 'keeping the lights on'.

When pandemic lockdowns hit brick-and-mortar businesses in Africa, the digital-payment service was able to rapidly set up digital storefronts for 20,000 customers, throwing them a lifeline.

Agboola compares the infrastructure of digital transactions across nations and platforms, "You don't want to think about it, you just want it to work."

It would be recalled that Flutterwave hit tech-unicorn status in March when it secured 170 million dollars in Series C funding from global investors, valuing the company at more than one billion dollars.

TIME gathered nominations from its global network of editors and correspondents, as well as industry experts, to compile the list.

Health care, entertainment, transportation, technology, and a variety of other industries are among those represented.

The relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition, and success of each company were then evaluated.

Other companies listed under 'Pioneers' include Rihanna's SAVAGE X FENTY, Bumble, Beyond Meat, Hello Sunshine, Strava, Klutch Sports Group.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Osun Govt vows to punish 3 school principals for allowing group to speak to students on Yoruba Nation