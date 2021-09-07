RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

FG to establish national technology innovation centres

Dr Ogbonna Onu, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, says the Federal Government will establish national research and technology innovation centres for global competitiveness.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu
This is contained in a statement issued by Josephine Ademu, Head, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Onu said this at a working visit to Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Monday in Benin city.

The minister noted that increased focus on solution driven research would help increase the commercialisation of scientific research results.

He called for active local production for all goods and services that are needed in Nigeria.

Onu also said that Nigerian goods, services and innovations must be of global standards to meet local demands and encourage exports.

Responding, Obaseki said that for government to deliver on its mandate, all aspects of government must embrace Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

Obaseki further advocated for strengthening and creation of an enabling environment for local innovators.

He pledged his administration’s assistance to the development of STI.

