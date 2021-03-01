The agritech company won the award during the weekend at 10th West Africa Brand Excellence Award held at the Sheraton Hotels, Lagos.

The award was convened by Institute of Brand Management (IBMN) through the West Africa Brands Excellence Awards.

The organizers – IBMN, said the award is organized annually to recognize companies, agencies and brands that have distinguished themselves and deliver impressive results in the 12 months of review.

It said Farm4Me floored other companies nominated in the category to win the award due to what it described as ‘excellent service delivery.’

Farm4Me crowned the Best Digital Agricultural Investment Platform Brand of the year 2021

The Institute noted that Farm4Me was picked among the numerous nominees as winner of the award by a crack technical committee’s research report.

Mr. Esinniobiwa Quareeb, the Chief Technology Officer accompanied by Rita Idu and Esther Apaa, received the award on the behalf of Farm4Me Agriculture Limited.

Quareeb, on behalf of the MD/CEO, Adama J Adama, thanked the organizers for finding Farm4Me worthy of the honour.

Speaking on the award, the MD/CEO of Farm4Me, Adama J Adama, said, “Our goal is to ensure that our Investors get their dividends as at when due, empower smallholder farmers and contribute to food security for the next 10 years. Satisfaction of our Clientele is our ultimate goal."

His words, "We are happy to know that what we are doing caught the attention of the organization that gave the award. We are grateful for the honor.

“But for me, it is too early for us to start blowing our trumpet.

Farm4Me crowned the Best Digital Agricultural Investment Platform Brand of the year 2021

“Our goal is to ensure that our Investors get their dividends as at when due, empower smallholder farmers and contribute to food security for the next 10 years. Satisfaction of our Clientele is our ultimate goal.

“This award has motivated us to work harder and deliver more values. We are in this for the long term.

“I dedicate this award to the entire team for their hard work and dedication to achieving our goals. You guys made it happen.

“To our Investors, we urge you to join us in this journey to create wealth, empower farmers and build the Nigerian Agricultural Sector. With hard work, we can."