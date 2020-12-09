Founder/Group CEO of DLM Capital Group, Sonnie Ayere, was bestowed with the “Investment CEO of the Decade Award”, with DLM winning the “Most Innovative Investment Bank of the Year” at the Banks and other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards 2020.

The company says the awards are a recognition of its mandate to directly impact the lives of people through its business transactions.

Ayere was hailed for pivoting DLM Capital Group "as the most creative solutions provider for the debt and equity needs of corporations, institutions and governments in Nigeria as well as a powerhouse advisory and restructuring counsel from 2010 to 2020."

“The impact of our work is felt far and wide. It is felt by everyday citizens in their daily lives. We create financial solutions that revitalize the economy sector by sector. From the housing sector to the transportation sector to the education sector and the agriculture sector, our solutions drive real change and impact everyday human lives," Ayere said.

"We look back collectively and remain proud of what we have achieved so far but, we know that there is still a lot to be done,” he added.

At the award ceremony, DLM Capital Group was nominated alongside FBN Merchant Bank and Coronation Merchant Bank.

Speaking on their recognition, Emeka Ngene who is the head of the advisory team said that “awards such as these are a testimony to the constant efforts put in by the company and it gives a sense of confidence knowing that the world is aware of our contributions towards pushing the frontiers of what is possible in this market.

"Being innovative comes with its own challenges but, we promise to continue delivering more innovative ways to deliver capital in this market. This award is a well-deserved tap on the back for our efforts."

At the previous BAFI Awards staged in 2019, DLM Capital bagged the prestigious award of deal advisor of the year 2019 due to the organisation's advisory role with Primero Transport Services Limited.

Primero Transport Services Limited, which operates the largest Bus Rapid Transit System in the country, would go on to raise N16.5 billion, 7-year bond with a fixed annual coupon of 17 percent.