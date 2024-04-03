Forbes ranks Dangote, Adenuga, Rabiu, Otedola, others in 2024 richest list

ADVERTISEMENT
Aliko Dangote continued his dominance in the business arena as the undisputed wealthiest man in Nigeria and Africa.

Aliko Dangote, with a net worth of $13.4 billion, along with Mike Adenuga ($6.7 billion), Abdulsamad Rabiu ($5.2 billion), and Femi Otedola ($1.4 billion), represent the sole Nigerians listed in the 2024 Forbes ranking. [Akinlaja Obaloluwa/X]
The chairman of the renowned Dangote Group clinched the 129th spot with an impressive net worth of $15.0 billion, solidifying his status as Africa's wealthiest man and a notable figure in the international business arena.

Forbes, a leading American media company, is renowned for its coverage of business, investment, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership, and lifestyle topics.

As reported by Daily Trust, other prominent Nigerian tycoons accompany Dangote on the roster.

Mike Adenuga, head of Globacom, is in 407th place with a fortune of $6.9 billion. He is followed by Abdulsamad Rabiu of the BUA Group and Femi Otedola, who have net worths of $6.3 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively, securing positions 462 and 1906.

Forbes meticulously crafted the list, incorporating stock prices and exchange rates as of March 8, 2024, to guarantee its precision and timeliness.

The US leads the pack with a whopping 813 billionaires, collectively worth $5.7 trillion, while China trails with 473 billionaires valued at $1.7 trillion. India takes the third spot with 200 billionaires.

The global billionaire club saw its combined net worth soar to $14.2 trillion in 2024, marking a $2 trillion surge from the previous year.

These numbers underscore the immense wealth and sway held by the global elite and showcase the shifting dynamics of the world economy and business landscape.

