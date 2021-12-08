RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

CBN sets aside N5bn loan for investors to boost productivity

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday released guidelines for its “Production and Productivity” initiative, through “100 projects for EVERY 100 days” project.

Central Bank of Nigeria
Central Bank of Nigeria

Information in the apex bank’s website revealed that the initiative was designed to support the Federal Government ‘s drive towards boosting productivity and economic diversification.

Recommended articles

It stated that a maximum loan of N5 billion per obligor would be approved under the initiative, adding that any amount above N5 billion would require special approval of its management.

According to the apex bank, the facility is a long-term loan for acquisition of plant and machinery, as well as working capital.

“The initiative will create the flow of finance and investments to enterprises with potential to kickstart sustainable economic growth trajectory, accelerate structural transformation, promote diversification, and improve productivity.

“It is a support to private sector companies with the aim of reducing certain imports, increasing non-oil exports and to improve the FX-generating capacity of the economy,” it stated.

According to the CBN, the broad objective of the initiative is to reverse the nation’s over-reliance on imports by creating an ecosystem that targets and supports projects with potentials to transform and catalyse the productive base of the economy.

“The specific objectives include: catalyse import substitution of targeted commodities; increase local production and productivity; increase non-oil exports; and improve foreign exchange earning capacity of the economy,” it stated.

It explained that a comprehensive, regular monitoring of specific benchmarks and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) under the initiative would be undertaken regularly.

The KPIs shall include increase in production output of financed companies; percentage increase in capacity utilisation and percentage increase in export volume and value.

“It would also include decrease in import volume and value of industrial raw materials and Increase in the number of jobs created,” the apex bank stated.

It added that focal activities shall be existing businesses and projects (brownfield) with potential to transform and jumpstart the productive base of the economy.

“These include manufacturing, agriculture and agro-processing; extractive industries, petro-chemicals and renewable energy; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, logistics services and trade-related infrastructure; and any other activities as may be prescribed,” the CBN stated.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 kitchen ingredients that you can use for pink lips

5 kitchen ingredients that you can use for pink lips

The best time of day to have sex, according to research

The best time of day to have sex, according to research

Nick Cannon's massive bulging pants trends after appearance on TV show

Nick Cannon's massive bulging pants trends after appearance on TV show

Truck reportedly crushes school students in Ojodu Berger, Lagos

Truck reportedly crushes school students in Ojodu Berger, Lagos

4 things couples should do after sex to avoid infection

4 things couples should do after sex to avoid infection

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

Man battles for life at hospital after being raped by 2 women, leaving him unconscious

Man battles for life at hospital after being raped by 2 women, leaving him unconscious

Ladies! Here's one major reason why guys suddenly stop showing interest in you after some time

Ladies! Here's one major reason why guys suddenly stop showing interest in you after some time

Trending

Young people can take Nigeria's capital market to the next level, Osinbajo says

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN virtually presides over the National Economic Council Meeting in the State House, Abuja. 21st January 2021. [Twitter/Tolani Alli]

Equinix acquires MainOne for $320 million

MainOne is one of West Africa's largest network solutions providers

Buhari says Nigeria remains most viable, most attractive investment destination in Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

“Young Nigerians need inclusive tech curricula to compete in the global workspace” - Richard Rotoye, Creditville Group MD

Group Managing Director, Creditville, Richard Rotoye.