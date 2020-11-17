The bureau said this in its “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch’’ for October obtained from its website on Tuesday in Abuja.

The NBS said the price for refilling 5kg cylinder of cooking gas dropped by -1.06 per cent month-on-month and by -0.70 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.

According to it, states with the highest average price for refilling 5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Bauchi N2,487.83, Borno N2,392.77 and Adamawa N2,367.80.

It also said that states with the lowest average price for the refilling of 5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Enugu, N1,611.11, Jigawa, N1,678.57 and Imo, N1,693.75.

“Similarly, average price for refilling 12.5kg cylinder decreased by -0.78 per cent month-on-month and by -0.64 per cent year-on-year to N4,078.65 in October from N4,110.92 in September.

“States with the highest average price for refilling 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Cross River N4,598.50, Akwa Ibom N4,562.50 and Anambra N4,503.14.”

The report added that states with the lowest average price for the refilling 12.5kg cylinder were Kano N3,560, Oyo N3,638.46 and Zamfara N3,700.

It said the various prices were collected across all the 774 local governments in the states, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), from over 10,000 respondents and locations.

The NBS said its audit team subsequently conducted randomly selected verification of prices recorded.