Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu and other industry leaders to speak at the launch of NGX’s The Stock Africa Is Made Of campaign

NGX Group is set to launch The Stock Africa Is Made Of Campaign to project its positioning and commitment to the African financial markets as a leading capital market infrastructure provider, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.

The campaign will be launched at a virtual event scheduled to hold on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, with Dangote and Elumelu as speakers.

Other industry leaders expected to speak at the event include Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, Group Chairman, NGX Group Plc; Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Federal Republic of Nigeria; Lamido Yuguda, CFA, Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission; Masai Ujiri, President, Toronto Raptors; Temi Popoola, CFA, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NGX; and Tinuade Awe, CEO, NGX Regulation (NGX RegCo) Limited. The event will be moderated by veteran Master of Ceremonies, Ik Osakioduwa.

The Stock Africa Is Made Of comes on the back of the successful demutualisation of The Nigerian Stock Exchange which led to the emergence of NGX Group Plc and its three subsidiaries – Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, NGX Regulation (NGX RegCo) Limited and NGX Real Estate (NGX RelCo) Limited.

The Stock Africa Is Made Of serves to amplify NGX Group’s new brand identity and spotlight the growth potential of the African continent.

“The Stock Africa Is Made Of is designed to reinforce the message that we are fully equipped and better positioned to champion the development of new and improved experiences for the benefit of domestic, regional and foreign stakeholders," the Group Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group Plc, Oscar N. Onyema, OON said while commenting on the campaign.

"Built around the new corporate identity, the campaign emphasises the vibrancy and dynamism of NGX Group and its subsidiaries.

“It provides stakeholders with an immersive experience through creative messaging and opportunities for direct engagement with the brand.

“Our goal is not only to celebrate this pivotal point in our journey, but to also show our stakeholders that we are ready and able to explore new frontiers in our quest to be the partner and platform of choice for meeting their business, financial and investment objectives.”