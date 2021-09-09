30 best sites to buy Twitter followers that are real & active

While you might be thinking that it has more to do with your tweets than anything, we think it might be something else.

We think that it might have something to do with the fact that Twitter is now an extremely popular place to grow your brand, and everyone knows it.

This is one of the biggest reasons why so many people are now choosing to go beyond Twitter for help with their followers and rely on experts in the industry to make the process of connecting with the right target audience a little bit easier.

However, don’t think that because other people are doing it that it’s easy.

In fact, if you don’t know what you’re doing, then you can easily get burned, because the industry can be ruthless. It’s a cold landscape out there, and there are plenty of companies out there that are more than happy to take advantage of you.

This is why we decided to write the article below, where we detail what we believe to be ideal sites to buy Twitter followers from. It’s important to know the good from the bad and which companies you can actually trust.

Let’s take a look at them, and why they’re worth your time.

Best Sites to Buy Twitter Followers

Pulse Nigeria

Twesocial has a reputation that precedes it, mostly because it’s been in the industry for a long time and knows what its clients need. It has been able to build up a solid relationship with all of its clients at this point, so we think that they are a reliable, safe option if you are a bit hesitant about the idea of using a third party in the first place.

They can help you not only buy Twitter followers but buy followers that are real and authentic. This way, you don’t have to wonder if Twitter is going to come knocking on your door, wondering if you’re using disingenuous ways to grow your profile.

One of the things that we love the most about this company is that they know that each of their clients bring a different niche to the table.

With each niche, there is a completely different target market, and if you’re not reaching out to them, you could be missing out on excellent opportunities to market your brand.

Talk to their account manager today about what you need to do well with your followers and discover one of the easiest ways to grow your Twitter page.

2. Tweeteev

Tweeteev is a lot like Twesocial, so if you liked what you heard up there, then we think that you’re going to get along with these guys as well.

We love that they say that they can help their clients buy Twitter followers in a way that is not only practical and reliable, but safe.

One of the biggest things that they talk about is that their service is effortless, which is great if you are the kind of person who would rather leave your Twitter followers in the hands of someone who knows what they’re doing, so that you can focus on other aspects of your engagement.

We also like that they promise their engagement is active and real, which means that every tweet you upload will receive the engagement that it needs to expand in terms of reach, and even potentially go viral.

They say that they can easily engage with the right target audience, so that they can match your profile.

They also promise that all of their growth is organic, and it’s 100% safe as well, because they’ve never had any client’s profile banned under their service.

Pulse Nigeria

You might not recognize UseViral at first, and this is because they have had a major revamp of their website.

However, don’t let this fool you – they’re still offering the same great features that they always have.

We think that they are actually better than ever at this point, which is why you need to make the most of them to buy Twitter followers from.

One of the first features that you will see when you visit their website is Instagram engagement, so that you can grow both pages simultaneously.

They emphasize the fact that they have a big network for you to connect with and make the most of, and you can get in touch with them whenever you need to to talk to them about what your goals are for your Twitter, and how you think they can help you.

With pricing from just $2.99, we think that this is the kind of site that’s only going to have good things to share with you in terms of your Twitter followers.

Pulse Nigeria

SidesMedia – if you’ve been in this industry for a while now, then you’ve probably seen these guys floating around.

They are a great company to help you buy Twitter followers from, but one of the stand-out things about their service is the fact that they can help you with a good deal of accountability.

There are a lot of companies out there that will send you your engagement, and then you won’t hear from them again.

However, with SidesMedia, you can expect the opposite. They want to know how their features are going, and they want to make sure that you’re getting what you need to do well.

They also say that all of their features cater to most people having a brand on Twitter at this point, and they can deliver their features within 72 hours.

This is a pretty good turnaround time when compared to other companies in the industry.

Pulse Nigeria

The thing about Twitter is that it’s super competitive, and there are even a lot of people out there using companies like these ones to buy Twitter followers from.

So, if you want to go a step further and make your approach as unique as possible, you’ve got to find a company offering exclusive features that you can’t get anywhere else.

We think that this is possible with SocialViral.

These guys know that their clients want something different and special, and they think that their features can do the trick.

If you’re someone who wants to spread the love across social media platforms too, then they can assist you with other channels, like Instagram and TikTok.

One thing that we love a lot about this company is that they can help you with immediate results, so that you’re not going to be spending too much time waiting for your features.

6. Getviral.io

Getviral.io is so much more than just a location on the internet where you can buy Twitter followers.

They believe that they can also help their clients boost their authority in social media in general, and as you’ve probably been able to gather at this point, they can help you everywhere else too.

In fact, they think that they are your one-stop shop for everything to do with your company being online, and we think that this is actually a really good thing.

If you have any questions, even in the beginning, you can talk to them directly through their chat box, and they have made everything super easy by organizing their features according to platform.

They say that they have been working on their features for the last seven years and have a really good idea of what it takes to leave their clients satisfied and smiling.

They also have a great return rate when it comes to their customers.

7. Venium

If you not only want to get help being able to buy Twitter followers but also want to improve your rankings on Google search, then you definitely need to make the most of the next company on this list, Venium.

These guys have been doing their thing for a while now, and we think that you will be able to learn all that there is to know about how they work and what they can do for you if you select their ‘get started’ tab.

One of the things that we love about this company is that they can help you not only with your Twitter followers, but with sponsored placements, where they tap into their web partners who are passionate about promoting your tweets elsewhere out there.

They also say that they have an exclusive network of more than 5 million targeted users that you can utilize to grow your presence.

Honestly, if you plan on going all the way with your page, then this is a great choice.

8. Famups

Famups is ideal if you’re not only looking to buy Twitter followers, but you’re hoping to find a company that can assist you in reaching the right people through organic means and boosting your social media platforms in general.

They say that when you make the most of their features, it’s only going to take you a couple of minutes to establish your reputation in the market.

They believe that they have spent enough time developing their features to feel confident that they can assist you with every aspect of your Twitter growth, no matter what that looks like.

One thing that we love on the accountability side of things with this site is that they have a lot of information on the website about who they are, and you can ask any questions you might have through their chat box.

They also prioritize things like the privacy and safety of their client’s information and believe that each and every one of their customers can experience a satisfactory result.

What’s more, they say that their pricing is some of the most competitive in the industry, so you don’t have to worry about paying too much for their services.

9. Famoid

Famoid might look like the kind of site that just wants to help you buy Twitter followers and then leave it at that, but it’s actually the opposite. It knows that a lot of its clients dream one day of becoming famous on Twitter, and they think that they have what it takes for you to achieve this.

We love that one of the first things you see when you visit their site is a huge array of features to choose from – this way you can be growing your Facebook and Instagram at the same time as your Twitter.

They also have a lot of information on other features that they offer, including fast delivery and reliability, important traits of companies in this industry.

If you go a little further down their homepage, you will notice that they have also managed to receive quite a few positive reviews from existing clients, which goes a long way in a largely unregulated industry.

If you are someone who likes to know exactly what you’re getting into before you commit to anything, these guys are your best bet.

10. ViewsExpert

ViewsExpert certainly knows a thing or two about helping its clients buy Twitter followers, because they have been helping their clients grow their social presence in general for a long time now.

They want you to be able to boost your social media presence across the board, which is great if you are someone who likes the idea of all of your channels doing well at the same time.

They have a straightforward process in terms of their features, from choosing the right package for your needs to entering some basic information.

Their website is encrypted, and they have multiple ways to pay, so that you don’t have to worry about personal information being stolen.

11. Social Packages

Social Packages wants to help their clients find a solution that suits them the best. And believes that they have what it takes to help you buy active Twitter followers and grow your Instagram at the same time.

They want to help their clients get more traffic at the end of the day, and if you need to you can talk to them through their website.

They pride themselves in having a really good refill guarantee, as well as quick delivery and live support that is there for you whenever you need it.

The bottom line with this company is that they are a risk-free option that you can use for a long time to come, which will suit you nicely if you are the kind of person who wants to be able to entrust their Twitter engagement to someone who can work on it continually.

12. Instafollowers

Instafollowers has a lot of features if you are thinking about being able to buy legit Twitter followers, to the point where you might feel a little bit confused in the beginning.

However, we think that if you push through this initial bump, you’ll come out the other side feeling thankful that you gave them the time of day.

This is the kind of company to go for if you’re someone who needs help with everything, not just your Twitter followers.

They can help you from YouTube and TikTok to even Spotify, which is great if you are someone who has a presence everywhere.

One thing that we love about this company is that they aren’t afraid to offer their clients the information that they need so that they can make a well thought out decision about which company to go for.

13. Get Real Boost

Get Real Boost is so simple that you might be tempted to pass them up in the beginning, because you might not think that they are capable of taking your Twitter page to the next level.

However, we think the opposite is true, and believe that they can assist you in being able to buy Twitter followers to a point where you are comfortable.

They say that the first thing you need to do is connect your social profile with them, and they will help you build the right campaign for your needs.

It’s simple, it’s straightforward, and it’s going to ensure that you are successful for a long time to come.

14. Famous Follower

Famous Follower is very well-known for helping their clients on their quest to buy Twitter followers that are, as we all can likely understand, the kind of Twitter followers that will aid your Twitter content in going viral and becoming incredibly popular. One of the first things that you will see on their website is their price points, which are reasonable.

They have a Twitter follower package for $9.89, which isn’t too bad. All you have to do is enter your username, and how many Twitter followers you need to buy. From here, you’ll go through and complete the payment process, and they can support you with constant customer assistance if you need help.

Their ultimate goal is to help their clients increase their brand’s exposure, and they consider themselves to be pretty good at it.

15. Social World

Social World is very savvy and experienced when it comes to what its clients need, and beyond being able to help you buy real Twitter followers, they can actually help you with everything else as well so that you can have a strong social media presence overall.

In fact, one of the things that we love most about Social World is that they are an app that you can download onto your smartphone. This means that you can take your Twitter growth with you no matter where you go, and you will know that your efforts to buy Twitter followers paid off.

You don't have to wait to have access to a computer to see how your growth is progressing and you can check everything right on the app itself. There definitely aren't enough apps like this in the industry, so make the most of this opportunity while you have it.

16. Viralyft

Viralyft is self-proclaimed as the best social media marketing services, and they provide many different benefits for your Twitter growth such as fast results, great prices, solid results, secure checkout, more exposure, and 24/7 customer support.

These are all great benefits and goes to show that Viralyft cares about customer satisfaction. Aside from Twitter, you can also get growth for other social media networks like Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Spotify, Soundcloud, and more.

When you buy fake Twitter followers from Viralyft, you’ll have a variety of package options and your order should be delivered between 1-3 days. Their followers are perfect from those who want to capture a global audience.

17. Tweetangels

If you are looking to not only buy real Twitter followers but also buy other followers and engagements, Tweetangels is a top option for you. They are a trusted source where you can get help with other platforms, and they consider themselves a social media marketing agency.

They offer their clients Twitter followers that are targeted based on location and industry, and they promise their delivery will happen within five days.

They trust that their features are results-driven, and they can help you in not just getting the features you need on your Twitter profile, but also managing these features in the future, which is very effective. We love that they even have a location on their website, showing that they are a physical business, and they have an email address that you can use to get in touch with them.

18. Audience Gain

Audience Gain is a great choice if you are trying to grow your Twitter followers with the aim of being able to monetize your Twitter profile at some point in the future. This is viable for those that work in B2B, B2C, and so many more business and creative endeavors.

In fact, Audience Gain is passionate about helping social media users with monetization, and they don't just stop at Twitter, as they can help you in monetizing your YouTube channel as well.

Twitter and YouTube go hand and hand, so take advantage of that to cross-promote your content and grow both networks at the same time.

We will mention here that their chat box isn't online 24/7, but when they are, they have a really good reply time. You can also change the language that their website is in and get help not just with YouTube and Twitter, but with Pinterest and Facebook.

You can count on Audience Gain to be there when you need them and provide you with the perfect levels of social media growth.

19. Fastlikes.io

Fastlikes.io talks about being not just the best place to buy real Twitter followers, but the best place to get help with your Instagram as well, and since both are very popular, that’s a beneficial feature.

It’s no surprise that most people who are on Twitter are on Instagram and vice versa. They work very well together and you can even share content between the two, making it very easy to cross promote your content.

Fastlikes.io knows what it takes to achieve success on both platforms and can help their clients grow using organic methods. They say that at the end of the day, the most important thing is ensuring that your Twitter followers are real, so that they are going to be interacting with your tweets regularly.

This is the goal when you buy Twitter followers, so it’s a good thing that Fastlikes.io cares so much about quality.

20. Boostlikes

Boostlikes is a relatively simple site when it comes to being able to buy Twitter followers, and when you visit their website, you’ll see that the process is quick, easy, and you can get followers and engagements for other platforms as well.

With packages for YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and more, you’ll see the tabs that provide these services. Under each of these tabs, they've got a list of companies that they have worked with so far, adding to their reputation and boosting their level of trustworthiness.

They claim that they can guarantee a safe way to buy Twitter followers and help you build a campaign that is relevant to your Twitter’s niche.

21. Get Plus Followers

Get Plus Followers is the type of site that can help you buy Twitter followers that says their features are niche targeted, which means that they're going to work distinctly to find the right Twitter followers that fit within your target audience and connect with your niche.

That means Get Plus Followers won't send you any users that don't have anything to do with your niche, allowing you to attract the right type of users, gain more real followers, and ultimately boost your engagement as well.

We definitely think that there are more companies out there in the industry that just send their clients Twitter engagement and shut the door, so it is nice to find companies like this that really want to go a little bit further to provide value.

As well as promising targeted followers, they say that their packages have a quick turnaround and are permanent followers, so you won't need to deal with the headache of losing the followers that you bought over time. The best part is that they haven't had anyone banned or suspended as a result of using their services.

22. Media Mister

One of the longest in the game, Media Mister almost can’t be beat. They’ve got loads of social media packages available, including ones for Twitter.

They have packages for Twitter followers, and they have an option to select your target country, but the only option available is “worldwide.” They offer up to 2500 Twitter followers, which they say they can deliver in 10-16 days.

They say that they offer authentic Twitter followers from an extensive global network. They claim that all of these followers are real, and also offer a guarantee, although specific details aren’t mentioned.

In addition to Twitter followers, you’ll find Twitter views, Twitter likes, Twitter retweets, and Twitter poll votes. You’ll be protected with a guarantee as well when you buy Twitter followers or other engagements from Media Mister.

23. Red Social

Red Social has a pretty expansive Twitter offering. They offer different types of services, including Twitter followers, Twitter retweets, Twitter likes, Twitter views, Twitter impression, as well as Twitter “custom Tweets.” Because there are so many options, there are a variety of price points and it’s likely that you can find something within your budget.

Because there are so many service options and packages, however, the quality of their services is called into question, as it seems unlikely they could deliver these engagements and ensure that they were all real. They do promise 100% real followers, so you may take them up on their offer. They say that it could take up to 4 weeks to deliver 2,000 followers, with other follower numbers at different delivery time frames.

This is actually a bit longer of a delivery time in comparison to some other services on the market. They say, though, that they have some of the best delivery speeds and prices and have been in the industry for more than five years at this point, helping all kinds of different clients.

It’s likely they protect your safety and make sure that you get something that’s valuable without harming your Twitter account. They have separated their features depending on the platform you want help with so you can also create a cross-platform presence with them as well.

24. Mr. Insta

Mr. Insta has been around in social media growth for years now, and because of this, they’ve fine-tuned their services to not only help with Instagram, as their name suggests, but also with an effective option to buy Twitter followers.

They offer Twitter followers at affordable rates, and while they don’t offer any Twitter followers for free, they do provide free Instagram followers, which can be very useful.

They understand that a lot of people are starting out for the first time on Instagram and won't have a big social media budget to dedicate to their growth for multiple platforms. It’s nice of them to offer a good way to try out the services and see that the results will speak for themselves.

In order to access the free Instagram followers, All you have to do is interact with their existing community, which means that you don't have to mess around with any annoying surveys.

To buy Twitter followers, simply use the dropdown menu at the top of the page, find Twitter, click on buy Twitter followers, and choose your package.

25. SNS Boosters

SNS Boosters has a really good head on their shoulders when it comes to being able to buy Twitter followers for their clients. They say that you can buy Twitter followers with quick delivery, and they believe that they offer some of the best Twitter followers in the market.

They say that 1000 Twitter followers is going to cost you $29.99, and they promise that these are super quality users and 100% safe. All of their Twitter followers come with 24/7 support, as well as a high retention rate, and engaging users.

This way, you can have real people interacting with your tweets and sharing them with other people, and you don't have to worry about your existing Twitter reputation taking a hit. You really couldn't ask for much more than this in a website where you are able to purchase Twitter followers from.

26. FollowersUp

FollowersUp has been around for a while now, and if you are looking for one of the most reliable companies to buy Twitter followers from, you’re in luck, because FollowersUp is a great one. They offer a safe website, a secure payment gateway through Cardinity and CommerceGate, and cross-platform social media growth that will help increase your online presence.

You simply need to visit the FollowersUp website to get started; choose your platform, product, and package, complete checkout, and you’re good to go.

You can buy Twitter followers in a wide range of quantities, so you’re bound to find something that will work for you. You can start with as low as 10 and get as many as 10,000. They offer other types of Twitter packages as well.

FollowersUp wants you to be satisfied with your order, so they also offer you a 30 day warranty for any package you get from them.

27. Globallike

Globallike says that they are a leading growth option when it comes to social media marketing, and one thing that stands out about their service is that they offer you free Twitter followers in the beginning.

What’s more, they can help you with pretty much any type of social media package out there, including Google reviews, which can help your actual business pretty greatly if you know how to use them.

They even talk about how they have a 30-day replacement guarantee, so if any of the Twitter followers that you buy from them fall off after a few days, they will replace them for free. They also discuss on their website how they are dedicated to helping their clients whenever they need it, which is why they have a strong support team and a live chat option.

All in all, it seems that Globallike’s main goal is customer satisfaction, and they believe that with their features, they will help you achieve the social proof and reputation that you need for your Twitter profile.

28. Instafollowers

Instafollowers have a lot of different social packages for you to choose from, and even though their name suggests they’re only for Instagram, they can help with more.

Of course, they can help you to buy real Twitter followers, and they have options to help you with virtually anything else you need on any social media platform out there, you decide!

They have organized their features into nice little sets, depending on the social media platform you are working with right now, so they can assist you not just with your Twitter followers, but with your likes, comments, shares, and everything else in between.

They also have tons of information on their website about growing your Twitter in general.

29. Crowdfire

Crowdfire says that beyond anything else, they offer their clients simple social media management. They don't want your social media growth to be complicated, and they don't want you to have to buy cheap Twitter followers in a way that is messy and complicated.

In fact, they believe that their features are super smart, and they can be seen as your personal sidekick that is going to help you grow online every day.

We love that they can assist you not just in being able to get Twitter followers that are relevant to your industry, but they can assist you in discovering content that you can share through your Twitter profile as well, that your existing followers are going to love.

They even help their clients pre-schedule their content, which is going to save you time in the long run and create a viable Twitter strategy.

30. TW-Lab

Tw-lab is a pretty old company that offers many different options for Twitter follower packages. They also offer the option to buy Twitter retweets as well as a link to buy “real Twitter followers,” which leads us to believe that most of their other bulk follower packages aren’t “real” followers.

That being said, if you need a quick boost in your Twitter followers and aren’t going to be using this as your primary growth method, TW-Lab could be a viable option.

You want to make sure that you continually get real and authentic Twitter followers and that the packages that you purchase will actually help your account and not harm it. That means you should pay close attention when you buy from all companies, including TW-Lab.

They don’t sell Twitter views, but they do have options for retweets as well as likes, and since their prices are so low, it seems like a great deal if you want to get real followers, which they say they are. You want to maintain the integrity of your profile and not pollute your Twitter account with fake followers, so look for companies that offer real growth.

How to Buy Twitter Followers

It’s very simple and straightforward to buy Twitter followers, no matter how you decide to do it, and whether you use a Twitter growth service or if you buy fake Twitter followers in packages. Most legitimate sites, including the ones on this list, have a very simple process to help you buy Twitter followers.

Here we’ll explain the different steps.

Step 1: The first step when you want to buy Twitter followers is to check out the company’s website and decide which service option or package is right for you. You can also look at info like FAQ, support offerings, as well as different policies related to your purchase. Once you do that, you can move on to step 2.

The first step when you want to buy Twitter followers is to check out the company’s website and decide which service option or package is right for you. You can also look at info like FAQ, support offerings, as well as different policies related to your purchase. Once you do that, you can move on to step 2. Step 2: After you’ve chosen the site you want to work with and picked the right plan or package, you’re going to complete the checkout process. If you are buying packaged followers, you simply choose the option you want to buy and then you’ll enter some personal information so that your order can be delivered. If you are using an organic growth service, you’ll also enter some personal information, but you’ll have to then move on to step 3.

After you’ve chosen the site you want to work with and picked the right plan or package, you’re going to complete the checkout process. If you are buying packaged followers, you simply choose the option you want to buy and then you’ll enter some personal information so that your order can be delivered. If you are using an organic growth service, you’ll also enter some personal information, but you’ll have to then move on to step 3. Step 3: Organic growth services complete actions on behalf of your account, so they need to know which accounts they should engage with in order to reach the right users. Package Twitter followers don’t do this— they simply send you followers, which requires no password. Organic growth services will need your password on a one-time basis to connect to your account and will also need targeting instructions. This is always better because you’ll get real followers that actually care about your account.

Organic growth services complete actions on behalf of your account, so they need to know which accounts they should engage with in order to reach the right users. Package Twitter followers don’t do this— they simply send you followers, which requires no password. Organic growth services will need your password on a one-time basis to connect to your account and will also need targeting instructions. This is always better because you’ll get real followers that actually care about your account. Step 4: The final step is to make the payment for your services; if it’s a package, it’ll be a one time purchase; if you’re working with an organic growth service, you’ll pay for your first installment and be charged on the recurring basis that you selected. And boom! You have successfully completed the process to buy Twitter followers. Now, you just wait for your order to be completed.

FAQs

Now that we’ve given you quite the list of the best sites to buy Twitter followers from and what you can expect, we’re going to answer four of the most common questions we get about boosting your Twitter account and buying Twitter followers.

It can be stressful to buy any packages for social media, and we totally get that. Here are four questions that can perhaps ease your mind.

Can You Really Buy Twitter Followers?

Yes, you can buy many different types of Twitter followers, from fake ones, to bots, to targeted ones, to real ones. What you’ll end up getting depends a lot on the company you decide to work with.

Each company offers something different, and many are just out there to look for a quick turn of profit and then they disappear, never again helping the client or just ghosting them altogether.

You should always do your research and look for a reasonably-priced Twitter growth service that will deliver results and not fake followers that fall off after two days.

What is the Best Way to Buy Real Twitter Followers?

The best way to buy real Twitter followers is to work with a Twitter growth service that provides real interactions with targeted users on your behalf, such as Twesocial or Tweeteev. Both of these services are the cream of the crop when it comes to Twitter growth.

You’ll get much more effective and relevant growth when you work with an organic service like these guys, so definitely check them out today if you want more notoriety on your Twitter account.

Where Can I Buy Legit Twitter Followers?

Of course we wish that every company provided “legit” Twitter followers, but we know that’s not true. In fact, so many companies out there provide fakes that you may truly struggle to find a service that works well enough for your Twitter.

Fortunately, services like Twesocial, Tweeteev, and UseViral are all great choices and deliver some of the best Twitter growth services on the market.

How Much Does it Cost to Buy 1000 Twitter Followers?

The answer to this question isn’t as cut and dry as it may seem. First of all, each service or company will charge you different amounts for different packages of Twitter followers.

What’s more, you may work with an organic growth service, which will charge you by month or week, not by package or follower quantity.

All in all, your Twitter account and its content makes a big impression on who decides to follow you and who you lose, so in addition to fake followers that fall off quickly and easily, you should also boost your Twitter strategy.

Final Thoughts

There are a lot of options out there if you are thinking about being able to buy Twitter followers for your tweets, so the bottom line is: buyer beware.

It’s nice to have lists like the one that we have put together above, because it means that you can go into the industry with a strong hand, knowing that you have a few good options up your sleeve that aren’t going to try and take advantage of you.

Stick to lists like this, and you can’t go wrong.

Also, check out any free trials that are on offer right now, so that you can get to know a company before signing up for their features. Good luck!