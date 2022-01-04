RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Top 10 richest people in the world and their net worth

2021 was a tough year, but not so tough for the super rich, apparently.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The richest people in the world got even richer in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic surged round the globe.

Rising equity markets and valuations boosted the fortunes of the world’s 500 richest people by more than $1 trillion.

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk, who in a March 2021 regulatory filing changed his title from CEO to “Technoking of Tesla”, has seen his wealth increase considerably as a result of Tesla’s rapid growth.

The world’s richest man, Musk, now has a net worth of $304 billion.

In 2021, he added $117 billion to his net worth – just shy of the $140 billion he added in 2020.

As of January 4, 2022, these are the top billionaires in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people.

Details about the calculations are provided in the net worth analysis on each billionaire’s profile page. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.

1 Elon Musk $304B

2 Jeff Bezos $196B

3 Bernard Arnault $177B

4 Bill Gates $137B

5 Larry Page $129B

6 Mark Zuckerberg $126B

7 Sergey Brin $124B

8 Steve Ballmer $119B

9 Larry Ellison $110B

10 Warren Buffett $109B

