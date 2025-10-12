I Attended Lectures Alone for Four Years — How I Survived as the Only Student in My Department

Imagine being the only student in your entire department for four straight years. That was the reality of Omobolaji Oluwasemilore Dorcas, fondly called ÀJÍWÚN, a graduate of Environmental Management and Toxicology from Ekiti State University (EKSU). Her story recently went viral on social media, not just because it sounds unbelievable but also because it’s a rare example of determination, courage, and self-motivation, especially in Nigeria’s university system . In this exclusive chat with Pulse Nigeria, Dorcas opens up about her unique academic journey, how she survived four years of lectures alone, and the lessons she learnt along the way.

How did you end up studying Environmental Management and Toxicology? Did you choose it, or were you given the course?

It was completely my choice. I’ve always loved geography and learning about the environment, so when I saw Environmental Management as an option at EKSU, I fell in love with it instantly. Before EKSU, I was a JUPEB student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) . I originally wanted to study Estate Management, but because I didn’t have Economics in my O-level results, I couldn’t continue. That’s how I switched to Environmental Management, a course I now believe is very important for Nigeria’s future.

How did you become the only student in your department? Was it like that from the start?

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, it started right from the 100 level. From my very first day in class, I realised I was alone. I thought maybe other students would join later or transfer in, but no one ever did. So from the 100 to 400 level, I attended lectures completely by myself. There were no group discussions, no class WhatsApp groups, and no classmates to gist or share notes with — just me and my lecturers.

What was a typical school day like for you?

My classes were mostly in my lecturers’ offices or in empty classrooms. I didn’t have fixed lecture times like other departments . Most days, my lecturers would tell me, “Come tomorrow,” or reschedule. Sometimes they forgot entirely, which I understood. They’re human. I didn’t have a departmental WhatsApp group. It kept me in the dark because I got the information late. But I relied on my friends in other departments and my sisters (we were all at EKSU together) for updates about school events or announcements. We lived together, and it wasn’t boring because I’m used to their company.

How did your lecturers react to teaching just one student?

ADVERTISEMENT

Some lecturers found it strange at first. A few didn’t take me seriously and disliked it, but I had to do it regardless. Others really encouraged me and made the experience worthwhile. Sometimes I had my classes towards the exam period because most lecturers told me to come the next day or kept postponing classes, and sometimes I also personally got tired and didn’t go. Over time, they got used to it. In fact, we developed a close bond. Some of them would even joke about it, saying things like, “Class, are you ready?” and I’d reply, “Yes, sir!” (laughs). It became normal for us.

Were there times you thought about dropping out or switching courses?

Honestly, never. Dropping out wasn’t an option for me. I knew how much my parents sacrificed to pay my fees, and I didn’t want to disappoint them. Of course, there were days when I was tired, frustrated, or unmotivated . But I always reminded myself why I started — to get my degree and make something meaningful out of it. That thought kept me going, because I really look forward to advancing my knowledge about my course and thinking about ways to help my country.

READ ALSO: 5 Common career traps fresh graduates fall into .

How did you stay motivated when things got difficult?

ADVERTISEMENT

My motivation came from within. I wanted to finish what I started. I also kept reminding myself that my course mattered. Nigeria needs more environmental professionals to solve issues like pollution and waste management. I created my own study routines, rewrote my notes, and read ahead of classes. It made me disciplined and focused. Over time, studying alone stopped feeling strange. It became my normal.

Did this experience change you as a person?

Definitely! I’ve always been independent, but this made me even stronger. It taught me courage, how to speak up, ask for help, and face challenges without fear. I became more confident and resilient. I also learnt that while you can’t do everything alone, you can start alone and inspire others along the way.

What was the hardest part of being the only student?

ADVERTISEMENT

Exams. (laughs) That was the toughest part! Sometimes during exams, I’d forget a point and just need someone to jog my memory. But there was no one. I also couldn’t discuss questions after the paper. it was just me. Another hard part was boredom. Waiting for lecturers who might not show up or sitting in an empty class could get lonely. But I kept reminding myself that it was temporary. I couldn’t sleep in class, nor could I just miss class without a reason.

What would you say to students who are scared of choosing “unpopular” courses?

I’d tell them that unpopular doesn’t mean unimportant. Many people ignore certain courses because they don’t understand their value. If you truly love your field, go for it. Be the best at it and use your knowledge to make an impact, even if it’s not in Nigeria. Passion should come before popularity.

Now that you’ve graduated, what’s next for you?

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m preparing for my NYSC (National Youth Service Corps). After that, I plan to work in my field for a while and then pursue a master’s degree in Environmental Management. But I also have other dreams. I want to explore modelling and become a beauty influencer. I’ve learnt that it’s okay to have more than one passion.

READ ALSO: Why more Nigerians are dropping out of university to start businesses .

What’s one thing you’ll never forget from your four years at EKSU?

My lecturers, every single one of them! They impacted my life in different ways. I also won’t forget my friends from other departments who supported me emotionally. They reminded me that I wasn’t completely alone and helped me through tough times.

If Nollywood made a movie about your life, what title would you suggest?

ADVERTISEMENT

SOLO SCHOLAR! (laughs) That’s the perfect title for my story.

READ ALSO: Nollywood Cinema Blockbusters You Can Finally Watch at Home

As our conversation winds down, it’s clear that Omobolaji Oluwasemilore Dorcas' journey reflects resilience, patience, and walking a lonely path with conviction. As her story continues to trend online, Ajiwun hopes people see more than just the novelty of a “one-person class”.

“I want people to know that they need courage to face battles. Believe in yourself and always try to show up for yourself, even when the crowd cheering is just 1”

So, the question is — could you attend lectures alone for four years and still graduate with honours?