Between juggling work, side gigs , and personal responsibilities, burnout is a real experience for many of us. If you’ve found yourself constantly exhausted, snapping at people, or struggling to feel motivated, you might not just be tired. You could be burnt out. And learning how to recover from burnout in Nigeria could be the key to saving your sanity.

What Exactly Is Burnout (and How to Know You’re Not Just Tired)

Burnout isn’t just about feeling sleepy or needing a nap. It’s a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by prolonged stress or pressure, often from work or overcommitment. Some signs of burnout include: Constant fatigue even after resting



Reduced focus or productivity



Feeling detached from your work or loved ones



Frequent headaches, anxiety, or irritability Many Nigerian professionals are stuck in jobs with unrealistic expectations, long hours, and little emotional support. Add Lagos traffic, poor work-life boundaries , and limited mental health awareness, and burnout becomes almost inevitable. Here are real, practical tips on how to recover from burnout.

How to Recover From Burnout

1. Identify the Source

Burnout can stem from lifestyle choices, problematic relationships, toxic jobs, homes, and chaotic environments like Lagos, etc. Identifying the cause of your burnout is the first step to managing it and recovering.

2. Prioritise Self-Care and Rest

Self-care may sound like a buzzword, but it's one of the most effective ways to manage burnout. Quality sleep, eating a balanced diet, drinking enough water, exercising through activities like yoga , walking, or any form of movement, engaging in hobbies you enjoy , and even visiting the spa are all part of self-care that helps reduce stress and boost your mood. Try creating a “no-work zone” after a certain time each day. Even 30 minutes of peace without screens or calls can help you recharge. In a country where many people have two jobs or side hustles, rest might sound unrealistic, but you can’t pour from an empty cup.

3. Set Boundaries (Even When Your Boss Doesn’t Respect Them)

Work boundaries in Nigeria can feel like fiction. Bosses send WhatsApp messages at 10 p.m., clients call on weekends, and “urgent” tasks never stop. But boundaries protect your mental health. Learn to say “no” politely but firmly when you need rest. Turn off notifications after work hours and communicate your limits clearly.

4. Reclaim Your Mornings and Evenings

The way you start and end your day matters. It sets the tone for how the rest of your day or the next one turns out. Try short morning routines like stretching, journaling, or praying before checking your phone. Even at night, resist the urge to scroll endlessly. Create small rituals, such as listening to calming music, reading, journaling, or meditating, to signal to your brain that the day is over.

5. Find Your ‘Recharge People’

Isolation can make burnout worse. Find people who make you laugh, understand your struggles , and remind you to take a breath. It could be a friend, your church group, a therapist, or even a creative community online. Nigerians thrive on connection and “cruise”; use that to your advantage.

6. Learn to Disconnect Without Guilt

Social media can be draining, especially when you’re constantly comparing your life to highlight reels. It’s okay to take a break and do a digital detox . Log off WhatsApp groups that stress you—mute unnecessary notifications. Go outside, have fun , touch grass.

7. Invest in Your Mental Health

Therapy isn’t “foreign behaviour”, but a necessary tool in a country where, according to the WHO, nearly 50 million out of over 200 million people suffer from mental health issues . That is one in four Nigerians. Thankfully, more Nigerians are seeking therapy , and there are mental health platforms now that make it easier to talk to professionals. Check out local resources like Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI) or MyTherapist.ng. You can also start small by journaling , meditating, or joining wellness communities. Your mental health matters as much as your bank account.

When to Seek Professional Help