The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026 were officially released and published on Thursday, October 8, 2025, which spotlighted over 2,191 universities across 115 countries.
Based on the results, the University of Ibadan (UI) proudly tops the list as Nigeria’s best university, marking another milestone for the nation’s higher education system.
The ranking assessed institutions based on 18 performance indicators across five areas: teaching quality, research impact, research environment, international outlook, and industry collaboration.
What’s New in the 2026 Rankings
THE ranking covers over 2,191 institutions across 115 countries, assessing universities based on 18 performance indicators across five areas.
University of Ibadan bounced into the 801–1,000 global band, a jump from its previous position in the 1,001–1,200 band, dethroning Covenant University, which was the best university in 2024 and 2025.
Why UI is now Nigeria’s best
Reaching the top list above other universities is no mean feat; intentionality and consistency at play yielded this prestigious result. Based on THE’s 18 performance indicators, these are factors that helped UI climb to this position.
The University of Ibadan enhanced its output of quality published research materials that scholars worldwide use as references. More citations mean its work is credible and trusted globally.
UI has built stronger partnerships and collaborations with international institutions by publicising its events, conferences and online presence, which boosts visibility and co-publishing.
For example: UI held its “University of Ibadan at 75 International Innovation Conference" on 1-3 August 2024, which focused on research, innovation, and sustainable development.
What About Other Nigerian Universities?
The placements of other Nigerian universities on ‘THE’ also indicate progress, but more work is needed for higher education in Nigeria.
University of Lagos (UNILAG), Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Covenant University & Landmark University fall between 1001–1200 global bands, securing their place in global rankings and confirming their academic visibility through teaching quality, research environment, and innovative efforts.
Why does ‘THE’ Ranking matter?
The World University Rankings 2026 matter because they help UI look better and gain more trust. With this achievement, more international students will be attracted to study in the institution, leading to increased revenue.
This good feat also gives other Nigerian schools a sense of purpose. They'll identify areas they need to improve and work on them, such as enhancing research collaboration with international partners, improving their buildings, and improving the quality of teaching.
And finally, it unveils other key aspects Nigerian universities are still missing out on. Things like better teaching environment, updated and quality educational materials, renovation of school buildings, just to mention a few, are still big problems for most Nigerian universities.
UI being named Nigeria’s best is a cause for celebration: it shows outstanding improvement and effort being rewarded. However, the journey is far from over; it is just getting started.
For many Nigerian students and lecturers, this ranking is proof that pushing for quality education can lead to visible gains, and maybe more Nigerian universities can break into the top global bands with consistent support.
