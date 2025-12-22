One Spirit Nigeria Elevates Industry Standards with Exclusive Drumshanbo Gin Cocktail Event

#FeaturedPost

In a week that blended artistry, culture, flavor, and global storytelling, One Spirit Nigeria delivered a standout moment in Lagos’ lifestyle and hospitality scene: the Trade Evening for the Drumshanbo Gin, a vibrant celebration of craft, connection, and the magic of shared experiences.

Held at the prestigious Capital Club Lagos, the event brought together Lagos’ finest mixologists, hospitality leaders, premium drink enthusiasts, brand partners, and industry insiders for a night that tasted as good as it felt. But the true star of the evening? The presence of the Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin Global Ambassador, who arrived in Nigeria for the very first time, marked a new chapter in One Spirit’s commitment to elevating the country’s spirits landscape.

A Night that Began With Fire and Wonder

From the moment the Global Ambassador arrived, the tone of the evening shifted to one of insight, heritage, and industry relevance. Guests were introduced to the strategic and cultural story behind Drumshanbo; a brand built on innovation, botanical exploration, and the globally recognized symbol of the Jackalope hare.

With a composed yet engaging delivery, the Ambassador highlighted the brand’s origins, the development process behind the renowned Gunpowder Gin, and the rigorous craftsmanship standards that have positioned Drumshanbo as a leading player in the international spirits market, now making its mark in the African market.

Prior to this evening, One Spirit held a Barman Training hosted by the Global Ambassador, instilling vast knowledge on service, hospitality, and creativity to everyone present. All attendees left with unshaken techniques and artistry behind drink serve and cocktail presentation.

That when he rendered his speech this evening, it became a reminder that great spirits are more than drinks, they are culture, innovation, and community in a bottle.

One Spirit’s Vision takes Center Stage

The Managing Director of One Spirit Nigeria, Alex Kothoor, delivered a powerful, heartfelt speech that reinforced the company’s mission: to shape the future of Nigeria’s spirits value chain, spotlight global artistry, and bring exceptional drinking experiences to local audiences.

He highlighted One Spirit’s bold move to open the industry from bar training to access to distillery visits, helping bartenders, partners, and consumers experience premium spirits in their purest, most authentic form.

“We’re not just distributing drinks,” he stated. “We’re building a value system. One that celebrates heritage, elevates craftsmanship, and brings people together through unforgettable moments. We believe in growing organically which is why brands that are young, vibrant, and energetic are the brands we'd like to collaborate with as we strive to keep Multinationals in business for the long haul." shared Alex Kothoor.

The Cocktails: Magical Drumshanbo Serve

As the speeches faded into clinking glasses, the night came alive.

With expert mixologists shaking, stirring, and experimenting, the event transformed into a sensory playground. Guests indulged in a curated menu of signature Drumshanbo cocktails; bold, botanical, refreshing, and each one crafted with meticulous flair.

Flames rose. Aromas lifted. Ice cracked. Every pour carried the spirit of Drumshanbo; curious, daring, and brilliantly unexpected.

Brand partners from the hospitality and beverage community were also in attendance, bringing energy, creativity, and genuine excitement for what this collaboration means for Nigeria’s evolving drinks culture.

The Vibe: Lagos Energy in fusion with Global Craftsmanship

With smooth music, soft lighting, intimate corners, and lively conversations flowing through the room, the energy was effortless. Guests connected over stories, flavors, artistry, and shared passion for premium spirits.

Phones were out, videos were rolling, glasses were full, and every moment felt like part of a larger cultural shift: the rise of a new drinking experience in Nigeria. With every interaction, it became evident that the gathering represented more than social enjoyment, it reflected a broader shift in Nigeria’s beverage culture.

By the end of the night, the consensus was clear: This wasn’t just an event. It was a movement in the making. It was a cultural moment. A lifestyle moment that went beyond the Pour towards craftsmanship and opportunities.

A New Era for Premium Spi One Spirit Nigeria

The Cocktail Trade Evening was more than a celebration; it was a statement.

A declaration that One Spirit is not only introducing world-class spirits into Nigeria, it is shaping how they are understood, enjoyed, and appreciated.

With the Global Ambassador’s visit, the masterclass sessions earlier in the week, and this cocktail night bringing the community together, One Spirit Nigeria continues to cement itself as a vibrant, youthful, and forward-thinking brand leading the next wave of premium drink culture.

And for everyone who attended, one thing was certain: Drumshanbo Gin has found a spirited new home in Nigeria and this is just the beginning.