Starting university can feel like stepping into a whole new world. Between managing academics, money, friendships, and freedom, it’s easy to get overwhelmed, especially when no one gives you the full gist before you resume. So, we asked students and recent graduates a simple question: “What’s the one thing you wish you knew before uni?” Their answers were honest, funny, sometimes painful, but packed with tips you’ll need. Whether you’re a fresher about to resume or you’re still waiting for admission, here’s the wisdom they wish they had.

1. Time Management is Everything

A recurring theme? Students wish they had mastered time management earlier. “How to plan my days and weeks. I spent every moment the way they came, and I kind of missed out on a lot that could have helped me.” — Soliu Skipping classes or going with the flow might feel harmless, but it quickly piles up. Ademola admitted: “Stabbing classes was my biggest mistake.”

Practical tip? Don’t “see how it goes.” Use tools like Google Calendar ( download here ) to block out classes, study sessions, and even naps. As Precious put it: “I set reminders for everything. It kept me sane.”

2. Grades Aren’t Just About Passing

Many freshers enter uni with the idea that all they need to do is “just pass.” That mindset can backfire. “I thought I just needed a C to pass. That mentality ruined my CGPA. I didn’t fail, but I didn’t do well either.” — Soliu Oba Khafre also shared how he wasted energy on the wrong strategy: “I was reading textbooks instead of listening in class and following examples.” The hack? Consistency beats cramming. Even 20 minutes a day can make a difference. Writing things down, late-night study sessions, or finding your rhythm all matter.

3. Money Mistakes Hurt (But You’ll Learn Fast)

Ask anyone who has survived uni, and they’ll tell you that money management is a real-life course. Oba Khafre confessed: “Instead of investing in crypto or learning something good with my money, I was busy doing Ponzi.” Soliu, who didn’t have regular allowances, gave a survival hack: “Some bills will come at unexpected times, and you have to foresee and plan for them. Your parents won’t have money the moment you ask.” Stephanie also put it bluntly: “Food was more important to me than clothes or skincare, so I spent majorly on food.” Recommendations:

Use PiggyVest ( sign up here ) to save little amounts consistently.

Try Money Manager ( Google Play )

Or Spendee ( iOS ) to track your allowance and expenses. To avoid regrets, start tracking your money early. Also, if you need extra cash in uni, here are 13 side hustles you can try.

4. Eating and Living on a Budget

Food is a whole subject in its own right in uni. Some hacks are funny, others are survival-driven. Ademola summed it up with “0-1-0” (one meal a day, usually lunch). Oba Khafre shared a similar strategy: “Don’t eat too early. Make am around 12 or 1 PM, e go cover you till night.” Precious’ hack? Bring foodstuff from home. Cooking may be more economical in some schools, though Stephanie admitted, “Back then, cooking was cheaper. Now, not so sure.” Recommendations: Stock up with foodstuff from home markets when resuming.

Use Jumia Food ( order here ) for affordable deliveries when you can’t cook.



Join group cooking with roommates or coursemates to cut costs. Bottom line: budget food, don’t let food do it for you.

5. Friends Can Make or Break You

One of the hardest lessons is learning how to choose the right people. Ademola said it best: “Don’t be long where you don’t belong.” Soliu reflected on how community shaped him: “I only had the footballing community. A good friend is contextual. What matters is yourself: what do you attract?” Precious added that uni is the perfect networking space: “It’s one of the best places to build intentional networks that’ll help you after.” And Oba Khafre’s advice? Spot red flags early. “Making friends is trial and error. Don’t ignore the obvious red flags. Just keep those you don’t want at arm’s length.”

6. Take Care of Yourself

Self-care in uni is underrated until you burn out. “Eat well. Reading on an empty stomach isn’t going to help.” — Soliu “Wash every 3 days, it saves stress. And never sleep without washing your body, even if it’s just with water.” — Oba Khafre Stephanie took another angle: “Always look good—morning, afternoon, night. Someone is always watching. Do what you want with this info.” Recommendations: Keep essentials like Dettol wipes, small deodorants, and sleep masks in your bag for long lecture days. Find more details in our article on First-Year Survival Kit for Nigerian Students .



Try student-friendly laundry services (many campuses have affordable ones) to save time during exam season.

Use apps like Headspace ( download here ) for stress relief and meditation. Whatever your style, the message is clear: protect your health, hygiene, and peace of mind.

7. Apps, Tools, and Skills That Help

Uni is tough, but technology can make it smoother. Here are the tools respondents recommended:

ChatGPT ( Try here ): for quick explanations and study help.

Google ( Search here ): for everything from assignments to life hacks.

Google Calendar ( Download ): for planning classes and exams.

Money Manager ( Play Store ): to track your allowance.

Structured Daily Planner ( iOS ): to organize your day.

CGPA Calculators: search for your school-specific one, so you always know where you stand. The biggest skill to learn? Consistency. Apps can only help if you actually use them.

8. The Big Don’ts

Finally, if there’s one thing our respondents all agreed on, it’s that some mistakes aren’t worth making. “Don’t become any lecturer’s enemy. If you’re not emotionally mature, don’t go into a relationship. You’ll lose more than you gain.” — Soliu.



“Don’t follow the crowd, do your own thing.” — Stephanie.



“Don’t date those Part 3 or 4 students; more often than not, you’ll regret it.” — Oba Khafre.



“Don’t stay in your shell. Mix with reasonable students and ask questions.” — Precious.

In Closing