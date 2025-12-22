Good.online Is Making It Easier to Find (and Trust) Nigerian Brands

Good.online launches as a curated marketplace for Nigerian creators, spanning fashion, beauty, food, home, and gifts with a bold Orange Hijack debut.

Nigerian creators are making really good things, but most people can’t find them. Their work is scattered across Instagram pages, X accounts, WhatsApp chats, self-made websites, and random pop-ups. Visibility tends to be the problem. Good.online offers a solution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s Good.online ?

Good.online is bringing together verified Nigerian creators in one marketplace. The products span food and drink, fashion, wellness and beauty, home and even gifts, so whether you’re looking for clothes, skincare, candles, or a good craft beer, there’s something for you. On the website, I spotted brands I already know and shop from; Garmisland, Jacques, Smileys Africa, Gem Bar, Arami, and Igbadun Brewing Co. I’ve now seen plenty others I’m excited to try.

Smileys Africa, Good.online

They’ve made it convenient too: delivery or pick-up options. I added a couple of products to cart and went through the ordering pathway, choosing to pick-up instead of delivery. The pickup destination is about a 30-minute drive from where I placed the order, and the process was fairly smooth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s the story behind Good.online ?

We begin in Good Village, a physical incubator borne of Good Beach, a hub where Nigerian creators could meet, showcase their work, and grow their businesses. When Good Beach was demolished to make way for the coastal Lagos–Calabar Expressway, the community’s heart was threatened, yet the vision endured. In Oniru, Good Village became an experiment in creative curation, housing 21 creators and providing visibility, tools, and support to help them thrive.

Good Beach was demolished to make way for the coastal Lagos–Calabar Expressway. Photos: Good.online

Fifteen months later, that humble endeavour had seen 49 community events, hosted over 220,000 visitors, and generated ₦2.7 billion in revenue for its creators. The experiment confirmed that when creativity and talent are met with structure, visibility, and support, it flourishes.

Now, Good.online is scaling online while preparing new physical spaces in Ikeja GRA and Lekki, and it’s clear the focus is still on making it simple and meaningful to support Nigerian creativity. Its online launch, the “Orange Hijack”, is a big moment for these creators and their communities, as over 200 partners have posted across social media. The visual consistency will drive curiosity and traffic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Orange Hijack