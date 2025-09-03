It's no secret that being a university student in Nigeria comes with its own unique set of financial problems. From the ever-rising cost of education to the unpredictable academic calendars disrupted by strikes and the general increase in living expenses, many students find themselves in a constant struggle to make ends meet. This has led many to explore side hustles that can help them make ends meet and achieve a certain level of financial stability. Wherever you’re studying in any other university town across Nigeria, these hustles are designed to fit into your academic schedule. What’s more, they offer invaluable real-world experience that could very well blossom into a full-time career after graduation. RELATED ARTICLE: These Are 6 Cheap Platforms Nigerians Use to Upskill

1. Freelance Writing & Copywriting

If you enjoy writing, you can make money out of it. Businesses constantly need blog posts, product descriptions, and sales copy to reach their customers. There are platforms like Upwork, LinkedIn, Fiverr, and ProBlogger that specifically connect Nigerian students with international clients who need writing services. If you don't have a laptop, you can get a smartphone keyboard – they're pretty affordable and will make typing on your smartphone much more efficient.

2. Social Media Management

Small businesses are always looking for someone to manage their Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter accounts. As a student, you can offer services like content creation, scheduling posts, and engaging with followers. You need to have a basic understanding of how to use Canva and Hootsuite. Also, consider taking a free beginner course on HubSpot. Offer your services to small businesses and create a portfolio of sample content showcasing your ability to create engaging posts, run campaigns, and analyse metrics to attract clients. Register on HubSpot Academy .

3. Food Business and Catering

Although a food business requires capital, it is one of the easiest side hustles to start because everyone always eats. You can start small by selling snacks like chinchin or doughnuts to classmates and gradually expand to full meals, like creating meal plan packages for fellow students with regular schedules or lecturers. Daewoo 32L Electric Oven with dual Hot Plates This 32-litre Daewoo electric oven is perfect for students or small apartments. It bakes, grills, roasts, and boils with 1500 W power and two hot plates, which saves time and energy. It comes with a tray, roasting rack, and detachable handle for easy and safe use. Price: ₦100,000. Where to Buy: Shop Thrifthousehold.ng

4. CV Writing and Career Services

Many students and fresh graduates need help creating professional CVs and cover letters. If you have strong writing skills and an understanding of what employers want, this hustle can be lucrative. Develop a portfolio of successful CVs (with personal information removed) to showcase to potential clients. Offer package deals that include cover letter writing and interview preparation, and partner with campus career centres for referrals.

5. Content Creation and Influencing

If you have a flair for being in front of a camera or connecting with people, content creation and influencing will come easily to you. You can monetise your creativity through platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. With consistent effort, you can build an audience and earn through ads, sponsorships, and affiliate marketing. To get started, you need a tripod stand, a ring light to improve your video quality, a smartphone with a good camera, and editing software like Capcut. 4.5ft - 6.5ft Tripod Stand These tripods come in two adjustable sizes: 4.5ft and 6.5ft. They feature 360-degree rotation and are bendable, ideal for various shooting angles. Each tripod includes a protective bag for easy portability. Price: ₦20,000-₦30,000. Where to Buy: Shop Ringlightbytt.ng .

6. Photography & Videography

Students make money covering birthdays, matriculations, and graduation parties. If you already have an iPhone, consider mobile photography and create affordable packages to attract fellow students.

7. Makeup & Beauty Services

If you learnt makeup as a skill or are a natural, you can start offering affordable makeup services for birthdays, photoshoots, and school events. Gen Z Baddie Makeup Kit This makeup kit is beginner-friendly and affordable enough for students looking to venture into makeup artistry.

8. Fashion Design and Tailoring

Fashion design will always remain important in Nigeria, especially on campuses where students are constantly seeking new outfits or require adjustments to their clothing. This can even turn into a major fashion label, just like Veekee James or Mai Atafo. Butterfly sewing machine

9. Thrift Business

Selling thrift (okrika) clothes on campus is one of the fastest-growing student hustles. Many students can’t afford new or ready-made clothes, so they turn to thrift stores to look good. You can buy cheap bundles from markets like Yaba, Aswani, or Oshodi, then resell them online or in hostels. Use the WhatsApp Business app to manage orders, showcase catalogues, and communicate with buyers effectively. Download via Google Play Store or Apple Store .

10. Event Planning

If you’re creative and organised, event planning is a lucrative business you can venture into. As a student, you can start by organising small campus events to build your portfolio and gradually expand. Develop relationships with vendors and venues to negotiate better rates. Create specialised packages for different event types common in Nigerian universities.

11. Graphic Design & Branding

Graphic designers are in demand for logos, flyers, banners, and business branding. Start small with Canva and advance to Adobe Illustrator or CorelDRAW as your skills grow. You will need a solid laptop and an inconsistent power supply to get your work done. HP ELITEBOOK 1040 G3 (6TH GEN): INTEL CORE I5-6300U 16GB RAM 256GB SSD TOUCHSCREEN The HP EliteBook 1040 G3 is a reliable and affordable laptop for students, making it perfect for design work. Its 16GB RAM and fast processor make running tools like CorelDRAW and Canva smooth. It also features a long battery life, reducing the frustration of power outages.

12. Blogging and Affiliate Marketing

Blogging allows you to share your passions while earning through advertising, sponsored content, and affiliate marketing. Though it takes time to build traffic, it can become a significant income source. Identify a profitable niche with personal interest and audience potential. Create SEO-optimised content targeting Nigerian-specific search queries and implement affiliate marketing by promoting relevant products to your audience.

13. Website & App Development

Tech skills are highly lucrative. Learn HTML, CSS, JavaScript, or app development via Udemy, Zuri Training, or FreeCodeCamp .