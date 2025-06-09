7 Sure Ways to Study & Get an “A” in Exams

When it comes to studying, everyone has their own unique approach. From colour-coded flashcards to digital apps and group discussions, study methods vary widely from person to person. Some swear by the Pomodoro Technique (breaking study time into focused 25-minute chunks), while others can’t function without recording lectures and replaying them before bed.

No matter your preferred style, some fundamental methods and tools can help every student, in every situation, get closer to that sweet “A” grade. Personally, one study hack that’s never failed me is rewriting my lecture notes by hand. It sounds old-school, but there’s something about physically rewriting information that really engraves it into your memory. Go over it again and again, and suddenly, that topic becomes second nature.

So if you’re preparing for exams and aiming for top marks, here are seven tried-and-true ways to study smarter and ace that paper along with the tools that’ll make your life so much easier.

1. Rewrite Your Study Notes as Much as You Can

We’ve all highlighted a textbook and called it studying but does that really work? I don’t think so. Rewriting your notes helps you actively process the information, especially when you simplify what your lecturer said in your own words.

Try summarising each lecture or chapter into your own mini notebook. Repetition is key here because the more you rewrite, the more your brain registers the material. You’ll be surprised how easily you recall information during your exams when your mind flashes back to that moment you jotted it down in your own messy handwriting.

2. Be Heavy on Past Questions

If you can’t comfortably answer at least 80% of the past questions, you’re probably not fully ready. Past questions give you a clear idea of how your examiner thinks and also give you a clear idea of the exam structure, question patterns, and tricky twists. Make it a habit to time yourself while answering them, and mark your responses like you’re the lecturer. If you notice a trend in topics, chances are, they’ll show up again. Don’t just read past questions, you have actually to practise them like it’s game day.

3. Understand the Syllabus and Marking Guide

There’s power in knowing what the examiner expects of you. Most students don’t study smart because they’re not aware of the syllabus outline or the marking scheme. Look at the course objectives and ask yourself “what am I really being asked to learn?.” Understanding how marks are allocated helps you focus your efforts, and you’ll know where to go deep and where to skim through. It’s not about reading everything, but reading the right things the right way.

4. Teach It to Someone Else

If you can explain a topic to your friend (or even your dog) in plain English without peeking at your notes, you really know it. Teaching forces you to organise your thoughts and understand concepts deeply. Try studying in pairs or small groups, but make sure it doesn’t turn into gist time. Take turns explaining topics to each other. This way, you’ll reinforce what you know and fill in the gaps where you’re struggling.

5. Create a Realistic Study Timetable and Stick to It

Cramming the night before? Not the best plan. The key is to create a realistic timetable that spaces your study time across weeks. Break big topics into manageable chunks, and dedicate specific days to certain subjects.

Also, factor in your peak focus periods. Are you a morning person or a night owl? Be honest with yourself and plan accordingly. Apps like Notion or Google Calendar can help you stay organised and on track.

6. Take Breaks, Sleep Well and Eat Right

Burnout doesn’t lead to A’s. Your brain needs rest to process what you’ve studied. Use the Pomodoro Technique of 25 minutes of deep studying, 5 minutes of rest, and then take a longer break after every 4 rounds. Sleep is also non-negotiable. That 8-hour nap might be the reason you remember an entire topic. Don’t forget to snack smart too. Nuts, dark chocolate, fruits, milk and lots of water can boost your brainpower while you revise.

7. Use the Right Tools to Supercharge Your Studying

Sometimes it’s not just about how hard you study, but also how well-equipped you are. Here are some of the best tools and gadgets that can seriously make studying easier:

1. PDF/Document Reader

Apps like Xodo or Adobe Reader let you highlight, annotate and bookmark key parts of your lecture slides or textbooks, which is perfect for quick revision.

2. AI Tools That Convert Notes to Audio

Tools like Speechify let you convert text to audio, allowing you to revise while walking, commuting, or lying down. It’s revision on-the-go!

3. Reading Lamp

wall lamp

Don’t strain your eyes with poor lighting. A good, adjustable reading lamp helps you study longer at night without getting fatigued. Bonus if it has a blue light filter. If you study on a desk at home, you could install this wall lamp that shines directly onto your desk. It retails for ₦12,224 from Precise Lighting .

foldable reading table

Additionally, you may want to consider getting a foldable reading table if you don't already have one set up in your room. It costs ₦18,000 and you can get it from Jumia .

4. Jotters & Sticky Notes

Aopai Stick Notes 400 Sheets

Use sticky notes to post formulas or key definitions on your wall. Jotters are perfect for rewriting notes or summarising topics, and you can keep one dedicated per subject. Get these Aopai sticky notes with 400 sheets for ₦2,195 from Supermart .

5. Flashcard Apps (like Anki or Quizlet)

Create digital flashcards and use spaced repetition to retain information for longer. Apps like Anki are popular amongst students for their free flashcards. They’re especially useful for definitions, dates, and key terms.

6. Meditation & Focus Apps

Apps like Calm help keep you calm and focused, especially when exam anxiety starts to creep in. Calm is a popular app that offers a variety of features to help with stress, anxiety, and sleep. These include guided meditations, sleep stories, breathing and much more.