While writing this article, I remembered a snippet from a movie that says, 'Relationships don’t end because people fall out of love, but because of monotony.' Beyond scrolling through Netflix’s homepage for a movie to watch together for the 100th night of the year, there are fun, affordable things you can do together at home. Sometimes the most memorable times are the simplest: a board game, dancing, singing together, and getting drunk on wine. I’ve curated a list of creative, affordable stay-home fun ideas you can do with family, friends, or as a couple , with some product recommendations you can actually buy locally.

1. Host a Wine Tasting Night

Outdoor wine tasting feels bougie and classy, and can also put a hole in your pockets. But at home, you can gather 3-4 affordable wines (less than 10k) (you can even use palm wine) and create a mini wine tasting night. Rate aroma, taste, and aftertaste, and pair with small bites like nuts, chinchin, and plantain chips. Wine Glass – 6 Pieces This set of six wine/champagne glasses features nice stems, allowing you to swirl your wine. It is reasonably sized and enough for a couple or a small group. If you want something elegant without spending a fortune, this makes your tasting feel official.

2. Make a Bucket List Together

After watching Life List, I was motivated to create a bucket list, and it felt thrilling. But while writing this piece, I thought to myself, won’t it be much more fun to do this with friends or a romantic partner? You will help each other come up with unique, ridiculous, and hilarious options, and the list will be proof of a day or night worth remembering for life. You will revisit it and tick the boxes together to rekindle your spark and strengthen your bond. It could include “ buy a plant ” or “learn one new dance together”.

3. Create Your Own Cocktails

Making cocktails can be super fun and creative. Try Chapman, zobo cocktails, or classic mixers if you use spirits. Or mocktails if you prefer. Buy a shaker set and some bitters or cordial; garnish with fruits like pineapple or cucumber. If you need some guidance, read through our guide on 5 easy cocktail recipes you can try at home . Shaker Set A shaker set includes tins, a strainer, a jigger, and a spoon. They help you mix, chill, and balance cocktail ingredients to make smooth, flavourful drinks.

4. Have an Indoor BBQ / Suya Night

If you have space (a balcony, backyard, rooftop, or living room), grilling something simple like chicken wings, fish, or even homemade beef suya can be a super fun experience. Invite a friend or keep it intimate. Use a charcoal or gas grill if available. Stove Top Smokeless Stainless Indoor BBQ Grill, 1 SET

5. Plan a Karaoke Night 🎤

Some say music is life, and I agree. Good music can be healing. You don’t need much to set up a karaoke night at home. YouTube has karaoke versions of many songs (pop, Afrobeats, highlife). Use a Bluetooth speaker and microphone if possible. Make it a competition or just for laughter. Wireless 838 Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone with Built-In Bluetooth Speaker This all-in-one microphone and speaker can be paired with your phone or tablet and is portable, battery-powered, and easily movable from room to room. The sound isn’t concert-level but loud enough for home and small gatherings.

6. Have a DIY Spa Night (Pedicure / Manicure)

A spa night is a way to pamper each other and unwind without pressure. Soak your feet, exfoliate, file, and paint nails. Aromatherapy or scented candles add to the mood. It’s also important to use good tools. Personal Pedicure Kit This set comes with nail clippers, a cuticle pusher, a file, and scissors.

7. Game Nights: From Boxing to Ludo to Card Games

Game nights are classic for a reason. In Nigeria, games like Ludo, Ayo Olopon, Whot, Chess, and Scrabble are widely known. Bringing those into your home can be a fresh way to bond, compete, and laugh together.

5-in-1 Board Game Set – Chess, Checkers, Snakes & Ladders, Ludo This combo set packs four games in one compact board: Chess, Checkers, Snake & Ladder, and Ludo. Great value because you get several games for the price of one. Pieces are plastic but strong, and the board folds, making it easy to store.

8. Indoor Fitness

Instead of paying gym membership fees or class fees, work together at home. Try yoga/stretch routines. Make it a weekly challenge: who lasts longer in a position? It’s good for health, mood, and bonding. Aerobic Sports Yoga Mat (60×120 cm) This mat gives enough space for stretching, yoga, or dance routines. It’s about 60×120 cm, which fits most living rooms. The material offers decent grip so that you won’t slip during sweaty moves.