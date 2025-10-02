No More School Fees Stress: How to apply for University Scholarships in Nigeria

University education in Nigeria can be expensive, and getting a scholarship in Nigeria, especially with the economic situation of the country, can feel like winning a jackpot. Scholarships will assist in covering tuition, hostel fees, and textbooks, which many students often struggle to afford.

Everyone loves free money, and getting free money for your education will reduce a lot of stress. With the right steps and preparation, you can boost your chances and access this largesse to pursue your academic goals. Here’s a quick guide to help you apply and stand out.

1) Know where to look

There are so many scholarship opportunities in Nigeria. Below are the popular ones you can apply to;

ADVERTISEMENT

Government Scholarships The Federal Government offers scholarships through the Federal Scholarship Board and Bilateral Education Agreements (BEA).

Some state governments also support their indigenes with bursaries or merit awards.

Oil & Gas Company Scholarships Companies like Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Shell, Agbami, Seplat, Addax and Chevron give annual scholarships to Nigerian undergraduates.

Most times, they target students in science, engineering, or medical courses.

Telecom & Private Sector Scholarships MTN, Guinness, and Jim Ovia Foundation also provide scholarships.

University-based Scholarships Some universities reward their top-performing students (those with 1st-class honors or top GPAs) with partial or full scholarships.

2) Read the requirements and get your documents ready

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people miss it at this junction. Don’t rush; carefully review the age limits, required CGPA, accepted courses, and necessary documents. If you don’t meet the requirement, don’t waste your time. Focus on the ones that match your profile.

Most scholarships will ask for these documents:

Your school ID card

Admission letter

Statement of results or transcript

Local government ID

Passport photograph

Note: Keep all these in a folder or plastic file (digital and printed) so you don’t start running from pillar to post when deadlines are near.

3) Work on your grades

ADVERTISEMENT

To be honest, many scholarships use your CGPA as the first filter. Even though you don’t have a perfect 5.0, aim for the minimum requirement (often 3.0 or 3.5). If you can push it higher, that’s better. The higher your grades, the better your chances.

4) Apply early and widely

Don’t wait until deadlines are close. Servers crash, forms disappear, or you may forget one document. Apply early to many scholarships, not just one.

5) Follow instructions and look out for updates

ADVERTISEMENT

If the scholarship board requests an essay, write one. If they ask for specific documents, don’t skip them. Small mistakes can disqualify you from getting free money for your studies. Also, follow scholarship boards on social media, company websites, and student forums so you don’t miss updates or deadlines.

Many people attach scholarships to being for only super brilliant and lucky people, but it’s not so. They are for prepared students who know where to look, how to apply, and how to position themselves. With a little effort and consistency, you could be the next person to celebrate a scholarship win.