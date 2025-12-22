From Goth Glam to Maximalist Eyes: The 7 Makeup Trends You’ll See Everywhere in 2026

2026 beauty is bold, expressive and unapologetically imperfect. From goth makeup to sparkles and smoky liner, here’s what’s really coming next.

As we close 2025 out, it’s clear that makeup has been slowly shifting back to something more expressive. We spent the year experimenting with underpainting, pushing blush past “natural” into bold territory with orange and purple shades, leaning into toasty ’90s and early 2000s glam with brown glosses and warm eyes, and rediscovering lip stains. It was fun, it was nostalgic, and it felt like a soft rebellion against years of overly minimal beauty.

But in 2026? 2026 is where things get interesting. While some of these trends are coming with us, because who’s giving up blush? Others are quietly being retired. Clean girl makeup, with its obsession over perfection, symmetry, and “effortless” beauty, is losing relevance. The girls are tired of pretending it takes five minutes and no products to look like that.

2026 is all about individualism and imperfect makeup. It’s the year where your makeup doesn’t have to be universally flattering, it just has to feel like you. Makeup is going back to being an art form, a canvas for emotion, fantasy, and creativity. We’re not blindly copying celebrity looks anymore; instead, we’re remixing references, subcultures, and personal tastes, sharing them online, and letting inspiration move organically.

Here are some makeup trends you can expect to see everywhere in 2026.

1. Gothic Makeup

The goth revival isn’t subtle, and it’s definitely not accidental. Film and pop culture have been quietly steering us back into this dark aesthetic. Goth (short for gothic) is a subculture and aesthetic that centres around dark romanticism, emotion, art, and self-expression. In beauty, goth is often characterised by dark, muted colour palettes like black, burgundy, and deep purple. With gothic-inspired films like Frankenstein, Nosferatu, Dracula: A Love Tale and Werewulf either released in 2025 or set to dominate 2026, dark romantic aesthetics are having a full renaissance.

This isn’t the heavy-handed goth makeup of the past. 2026 Goth is softer and moodier. Eye makeup leans into smudged blacks, charcoal greys, and deep burgundies that look lived-in rather than precise. Lips are darker but blurred and stained instead of sharply lined. Even contour shifts cooler and greyer, sculpting the face in a way that feels almost cinematic .

Most importantly, goth beauty is no longer framed as something you “grow out of.” It’s being embraced as an aesthetic choice, one rooted in art, storytelling, and identity.

2. Maximalist Eye Makeup

For years, eye makeup has taken a backseat to skincare. Soft browns, barely-there shimmer, maybe a wing if you were feeling brave. 2026 flips that completely. The eyes are back, and they’re demanding attention.

Maximalist eye makeup is less about technique perfection and more about intention. Colour is worn boldly, often layered in unexpected ways, with no pressure to blend everything into oblivion. You’ll see multiple shades on one lid, graphic shapes that don’t quite match on both eyes, and textures colliding, as matte meets metallic and shimmer is layered over cream.

This trend is deeply tied to self-expression. It’s about opening your makeup drawer, pulling out the palettes you abandoned during the clean girl era, and actually playing again. Blue eyeshadow isn’t ironic anymore. Green lids aren’t “editorial-only.” The message is quite simple… if it makes you happy, it works.

3. Cool-Tone Makeup

After years of warm bronzers, caramel nudes, and golden everything, cool tones are staging a very chic comeback. And no, this isn’t about looking “ashy”; it’s about realism and mood.

Cool-tone makeup in 2026 is softer, more atmospheric, and slightly undone. Contour mimics natural shadows rather than warmth. Eyes lean into silvery greys, muted taupes, cool browns, and mauves. Blush moves away from peach and coral into berry, wine, and lavender-adjacent shades that give the skin a flushed, almost emotional quality.

Lips follow suit, with blue-toned reds, cool pinks, and deeper berry shades replacing overly warm nudes.

4. Glitter, Shimmer, and Sparkle Are Back

Minimalism had its moment, but 2026 is done whispering. Shine is back in a big way, and it’s intentional. Highlighter isn’t pretending to be skin anymore; this time around, it’s glowing, sparkling, and catching the light from across the room. Eyes are glossy, shimmery, and sometimes straight-up glittery, even during the day. Body shimmer returns, not just for holidays or events, but as part of everyday beauty rituals.

What’s changed is the attitude. It’s worn with bare skin, messy hair, and smudged eyeliner. It’s imperfect and very playful.

5. Smoky Eyeliner Is Replacing Perfect Wings

The perfectly sharp wing is no longer the standard. In 2026, eyeliner is softer, smudgier, and far more forgiving.

Instead of crisp lines, liner is blended into the lash line, blurred out with fingers, or melted into eyeshadow. Black is still popular, but brown, plum, and even green are having a moment, especially for daytime wear. The result is eye makeup that feels lived-in, slightly messy, and effortlessly cool.

This trend fits perfectly with the broader shift toward imperfection. If it looks like you slept in it? Even better.

6. Feather Lashes Are the New Statement Lash

Big, heavy lashes aren’t disappearing, but they’re no longer the default. Feather lashes that are light, wispy, and textured are becoming the go-to for 2026.

These lashes move when you blink. They’re uneven on purpose, often longer at the outer corners, and designed to enhance the eye rather than overpower it. They work beautifully with both minimal skin and bold eye looks, making them incredibly versatile. They are romantic, soft, and slightly undone, which is exactly where beauty is heading.

7. Embellished Eyes Are Turning Makeup Into Art Again

If there’s one trend that truly cements makeup as an art form in 2026, it’s embellished eyes. Rhinestones, pearls, and metallic accents are no longer reserved for red carpets or editorial shoots; they’re making their way into real-life looks. Gems are placed under the eyes, along eyeliner shapes, at the inner corners, or even floating across the lids. Sometimes they replace eyeshadow entirely. Sometimes they’re layered over it. The point isn’t practicality; it’s expression.

This trend speaks directly to the idea that makeup doesn’t have to be subtle or useful to be valid. It just has to make you feel something.