We All Can’t Be Outsiders: Here’s How to Enjoy This Season in the Comfort of Your Home

This season, your home can be your sanctuary, your celebration, and your safe place.

The season always arrives with numerous plans and expectations. Timelines are suddenly flooded with concerts, group photos, beach outings, dates, and a familiar slogan of “outside or nothing.” And somewhere between the endless invites you can’t honour and the prices you can’t justify, you find yourself thinking: what if I don’t want to be outside at all? Or worse, what if I simply can’t afford it?

The truth is, not everyone has it in them to be outside every season. Some of us are tired, some are saving or even healing. And while some of us just genuinely enjoy our own company and a soft couch more than traffic, noise, and overstimulation. And that is perfectly okay.

This season does not belong exclusively to the loudest people, the most social butterflies, or the ones hopping from one party to another concert. It also belongs to the homebodies, the introverts, the financially responsible, and the people who simply want peace. Celebration does not have a single look, and joy does not require an audience.

If you are staying in this season, either by choice or by circumstance, here’s how to make it warm, meaningful, fun, and memorable, all from the comfort of your home.

1. Romanticise your space like it’s the main event

You don’t need a luxury apartment or Pinterest-perfect décor to make your space feel special. Clean your room properly, not the rushed kind of cleaning, but the one that makes everything smell fresh and feel lighter. Change your bedsheets, rearrange your furniture slightly, light a candle or two, and dim the lights and play soft music in the background. The goal is to make your home feel intentional, not accidental. When your space feels good, staying in stops feeling like a compromise and starts feeling like a choice.

2. Create a ‘season ritual’ you actually look forward to



Rituals make ordinary days feel important. It could be waking up earlier than usual to enjoy quiet mornings, having tea or hot chocolate at a fixed time every evening, or journaling when the day winds down. These small, repeatable moments give the season its own rhythm. Long after the noise dies down, these are the things you will remember. Not where you went, but how you felt.

3. Curate your own watchlist like a private cinema

Instead of scrolling away endlessly and watching nothing, decide what this season will sound and look like for you. Maybe it’s nostalgic Nollywood classics, comfort sitcoms, old romance films, or a series you have been postponing. Make it intentional. Watch slowly and rewatch favourites without guilt. There is something comforting about knowing exactly how a story ends.

4. Reclaim cooking as comfort, not pressure

Celebration sometimes doesn’t require a feast. Cook your favourite dish, try a recipe you have saved for months, or recreate something you would normally buy outside. Trust me, even instant noodles can feel special when plated nicely and eaten without rushing. Food has a way of grounding us, and cooking for yourself is a quiet act of love that often goes unappreciated.

5. Dress up anyway, even if no one is coming



One of the biggest lies we have been sold is that dressing up is only for outings. Wear that nice outfit, put on perfume, do your hair and paint your nails. Take pictures if you want to, or don’t. Looking good is not about being seen; it is about feeling good. Sometimes, the confidence boost alone can shift your entire mood for the day.

6. Lean into soft, low-effort socialising



You don’t have to disappear completely just because you are indoors. Voice notes, video calls, shared playlists, online games, or watching the same film as a friend while texting commentary can be just as fulfilling as physical hangouts. Connection doesn’t always require presence rather, it requires intention. And sometimes, distance makes conversations all the more meaningful.

7. Give yourself permission to rest without guilt



Rest is not laziness, and most importantly, staying in is not a failure. This season can be for sleeping in, taking long baths, doing absolutely nothing, and letting your body recover from a long year. The world will continue spinning whether you attend every event or not. You are allowed to opt out, to be quiet and to just exist.

8. Do something creative, even if you’re “not creative”

Write letters you may never send, curate playlists, redecorate a corner of your room, try your hand at poetry, painting, or photography with your phone. Creativity is all about expression. And seasons like this are perfect for exploring parts of yourself you are usually too busy to notice.

9. Reflect gently, without pressure to ‘figure everything out’



The end of a season often comes with pressure to review your life, set goals, and have everything mapped out. You don’t have to do all that. Think about what made you smile this year. What drained you, what you want more of and what you are ready to let go of. No grand resolutions, just be honest with yourself.

10. Redefine what enjoyment looks like for you

Enjoyment doesn’t have to be loud, expensive, or Instagram-worthy. Sometimes it is silence, the laughter in your own room or even peace. Once you stop measuring your joy against other people’s highlights, you realise how full your own life already is.

We all can’t be outsiders, and we don’t have to be. Staying in this season does not mean you are missing out on life. It means you are choosing presence, comfort, and sometimes, survival. While others are outside chasing moments, you are inside creating them in your own quiet, meaningful way. This season, your home can be your sanctuary, your celebration, and your safe place. Let joy meet you where you are, not where the world says you should be.