But if you missed some of the major cinema releases this year, or simply want to relive the experience from the comfort of your couch, you’re in luck.
Several of 2024’s biggest Nollywood titles are now available for streaming, bringing their drama, humour, romance, and intrigue straight to your living room.
Here’s a deep dive into the films you should be adding to your October watchlist.
ALSO READ: The Messiest BBNaija Disqualifications Ever (and the Drama Behind Them)
Thin Line
Now streaming on Netflix
If you’re in the mood for a gripping moral thriller, Thin Line is the one. The film follows Pastor Raymond, a charismatic preacher whose carefully curated image begins to unravel after a fateful encounter with Annie, a prostitute who blackmails him.
When Annie turns up dead, a sex tape and damning evidence make Raymond the prime suspect, throwing him into a desperate race to find the real killer and reclaim his life.
More than a whodunit, Thin Line probes uncomfortable questions about morality, faith, hypocrisy, and the complexities of human desire. The film explores how quickly power and piety can crumble when private sins become public spectacles.
The Waiter
Now streaming on Netflix
Nigerian action-comedy gets a fresh spin in The Waiter, which follows Akpos (Ayo Makun), a fearless Warri boy, as he takes a temporary catering job at Crystal Hotel for a high-profile event hosted by the Minister of Poverty Alleviation.
What should have been a simple day of serving small chops spirals into a hostage situation when a terrorist group led by Tonye Bright (Bucci Franklin) hijacks the hotel.
Two plot threads stand out: Akpos’s hilarious, no-holds-barred approach to surviving the lockdown and the group’s demand for ₦300 billion of the poverty alleviation budget to redistribute to the masses.
Between the satire of Nigeria’s political class, the suspense of the hostage crisis, and Akpos’s trademark blunt humour, The Waiter manages to blend social commentary with explosive entertainment.
Everybody Loves Jenifa
Now streaming on Prime Video
It’s no exaggeration to say Jenifa is a cultural phenomenon. Funke Akindele’s beloved character has evolved from bumbling youth to a philanthropic powerhouse, and Everybody Loves Jenifa takes her legacy to new heights.
The film follows Jenifa as she juggles her booming foundation, her blossoming love life with Shege, and the arrival of a sophisticated new neighbour, Lobster, who threatens to outshine her humanitarian efforts.
What begins as a rivalry soon unravels into a thrilling mix of domestic violence exposés, drug cartels, cultural festivals, and high-stakes confrontations, balanced, of course, with Jenifa’s comedic charm.
RELEVANT: 'Everybody Loves Jenifa' officially becomes the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time
Directed by Funke Akindele and Tunde Olaoye, and starring a powerhouse ensemble including Nancy Isime, Stan Nze, Falz, Layi Wasabi, Jackie Appiah, and Patience Ozokwor, the film grossed ₦1 billion at the box office within 19 days, becoming the fastest Nollywood title to hit that milestone.
It’s a story of growth, jealousy, resilience, and ultimately, unity, a reminder of why Jenifa continues to dominate screens almost two decades after her debut.
RELATED: D’banj gave me money, advised me to make ‘Jenifa’ a brand - Funke Akindele
Farmer’s Bride
Streaming on Netflix from October 17
Set in 1980s Ibadan, Farmer’s Bride is a sweeping, tragic love story that feels like it was plucked from a European epic and transplanted into the heart of rural Nigeria.
Written by Jack’enneth Opukeme (Adire, Battle on Buka Street), the film follows Odun, a wealthy, lonely farmer who marries a young bride, Funmi.
But Funmi resents the arrangement and begins a forbidden romance with Odun’s nephew, Femi, setting off a chain of jealousy, betrayal, and tragedy.
Beyond its love triangle, Farmer’s Bride is a richly textured film that blends romance, metaphysical elements, jealousy, and power dynamics.
Featuring standout performances from Gbugbemi Ejeye, Femi Branch, Mercy Aigbe, Tobi Bakre, Wumi Toriola, and Efe Irele, Farmer’s Bride is both haunting and beautiful; a must-watch when it drops on Netflix.
The migration of Nollywood cinema hits to streaming platforms is reshaping how audiences engage with Nigerian films. Whether you missed these titles in theatres or simply want to savour them again, October is the perfect time to settle in with these stories.
READ THIS: BBNaija 10/10: The Highs, Lows, and Lessons from the season