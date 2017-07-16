Lagos LG Election :  Senator Gbenga Ashafa calls on electorates to vote for APC at the upcoming polls

The Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Gbenga Ashafa has called upon Lagos East electorates to go out en masse and vote for APC at the up coming Lagos State local government elections.

The Distinguished Senator made this call at the 18th Gbenga Ashafa Town Hall meeting in Lagos East Senatorial District held at CMD Road, Ikosi-Ketu, Lagos on Saturday, July 15, 2017.

The town hall meeting also doubled as both an avenue for the Senator to present his Mid Term Report to his Constituents’ as well as a medical outreach program.

In his words, Senator Ashafa stated that, “I urge you all to troop out en-masse to support the Candidates of our party, the All Progressives Congress, when they emerge, for the upcoming Local Government Elections. By doing this, we would be able to harness the development we are witnessing in Lagos State at the grass-root level, through the synchronized effort of the State and Local Governments.”

He commended the support of his constituents so far since his election into the National Assembly and urged them to throw their full weight and support in favour of APC at the upcoming elections.

According to him the success of APC at this Local Government election would prepare the groundwork for it to win at the 2019 general elections.

He further intimated that the election of APC into the local governments will also ensure the success of His Excellency, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in his relentless effort to continue building and developing Lagos State.

The APC Apex Leader, of Lagos East Alhaji Sakiru Seriki (Baba Bamu), and Princess Aderele Adeniran Ogunsanya, the woman leader of APC Ikorodu who were amongst the dignitaries present at the Town Hall meeting also called on electorates to go out to vote to ensure APC’S win.

First, they both commended Distinguished Senator Gbenga Ashafa for being consistent with the town hall meeting which he has always organized since his election into the National Assembly the purpose of which is to keep his constituents updates of his activities as a Senator.

They both further acknowledged that the Town Hall meeting could not have come at a better time being so close to the up coming Local Government elections as this will remind the good people of Lagos East and the people Lagos State as a whole the commitment of APC to providing qualitative and transparent representation always.

The town hall meeting witnessed a medical outreach powered by a strong team of medical personnel from our partners Steno Memorial Foundation. The outreach attended to over 1500 constituents who came in for free qualitative medical services ranging from blood pressure, body mass, blood glucose, cholesterol, diabetes, hearing and dental check ups, and medical advice as well, before, during and even after the town hall meeting.

Also, the Senator initiated an empowerment program targeted at empowering 500 widows in the Senatorial District with seed funds, with the first batch of 50 women receiving their funds from the Senator at the event.