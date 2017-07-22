Party agents have discovered ballot papers meant for the council elections holding today, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in a commercial bus also known as danfo.

Reports say the bus, which had no official tag to show that it is on election duty, had a police escort.

Party agents who also spoke to Punch, said that the drivers ran away when they were accosted by the mob around Agege Local Government Secretariat.

A member of the Accord Party, Mr. Sabith Bolanle, said: “We have been here since last night; then this morning, we saw as vehicles started leaving the secretariat for the seven wards in the area. After six left, we tried to stop the seventh one when we noticed that there was no tag on it. Each vehicle has a tag; the tag on this one had just been tucked on the dashboard by the driver before he ran away. We must see the end of this matter.”

Also speaking to Punch, the DPO Penn Cinema, Sunday Digha, confirmed that the bus is on election duty.

Digha also arranged policemen to accompany the bus to Area G, where the ballot papers were meant to be distributed originally,Punch reports.