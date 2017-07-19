7 things you need to know about Saturday's Lagos LG Elections

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) will conduct the local government and council elections for the state on Saturday, July 22, 2017.

On Tuesday, July 18, the state's Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, announced that 30,000 police personnel and other security agencies would provide security during the elections.

Here is everything you need to know about the elections:

1. If you haven't been paying attention, the elections will take place on Saturday, July 22, 2017, only three days away.

2. As announced by the state's Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, movement within the state will be restricted between 8am and 2pm.

3. The elections will be conducted in 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas in all 377 wards in the state.

4. 12 political parties have been cleared by LASIEC to contest for the elections. They are: All Progressives Congress (APC), People's Democratic Party (PDP), Kowa Party (KP), Labour Party (LP), Accord Party (AP), and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Others are: United Democratic Party (UDP), Action Alliance (AA), Alliance for Democracy (AD), United Progressive Party (UPP), People's Democratic Movement (PDM), and the National Action Council (NAC).

5. Across all 12 political parties, LASIEC validated the names of 1,300 candidates to contest for the Chairmanship and Councillorship positions. The list of names is displayed at the Yaba office of the commission.

6. The National Conscience Party (NCP) has called for the postponement of the elections due to LASIEC's refusal to register the names of its 77 candidates following the court action instituted by the party in protest of the administrative charge set for the contesting parties.

The electoral body's administrative fee for the elections' Chairmanship, Vice-Chairmanship and Councillorship positions is set at N50,000, N30,000, and N20,000 respectively.

The party filed a lawsuit against LASIEC in a Lagos High Court on May 12, 2017, but the case has not been heard in court.

7. LASIEC has fixed the date for the state's run-off/re-run elections for the following week on Saturday, July 29.