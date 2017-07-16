The Lagos state government has announced that vehicular and human movements will be restricted on July 22, 2017.

This is to ensure a smooth running of the elections which will hold in 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

According to Premium Times, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde said there will be no movement from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. on July 22.

Ayorinde also said that “The police and other security agencies are ready to ensure that the electioneering campaign and the voting on Saturday are conducted smoothly without public disturbance.

“Every political party, candidates and their supporters and the general public are hereby assured of safety throughout the period of voting and collation.

“However, the government solicits the cooperation of voters and the general public by obeying the restriction order and the general electoral rules in order to ensure a peaceful conduct before, during and after the elections.”

Meanwhile, Senator Gbenga Ashafa has also called on voters to go out en-masse and vote for APC at the up-coming Lagos State local government elections.