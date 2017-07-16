Home > Politics >

Lagos LG Election :  Govt says movement will be restricted during July 22 polls

Lagos LG Election Govt says movement will be restricted during July 22 polls

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde said there will be no movement from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. on July 22.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
INEC play

INEC Ballot box.

(Channels)

Lagos LG Polls APC urges Ikosi/Ejinrin LCDA members to work as one family
Lagos LG Polls PDP chairman calls for unity ahead of election
Dino Melaye's Recall All you need to know about Senator's recall process
Lagos LG Election Navy holds route march ahead of July 22 polls
Lagos LG Polls LASIEC directs candidates to sign undertaking on peaceful conduct
Lagos LG Election No plan to shift July 22 council polls - LASIEC
Lagos LG Election Senator Gbenga Ashafa calls on electorates to vote for APC at the upcoming polls
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos state government has announced that vehicular and human movements will be restricted on July 22, 2017.

This is to ensure a smooth running of the elections which will hold in 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

According to Premium Times, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde said there will be no movement from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. on July 22.

Ayorinde also said that “The police and other security agencies are ready to ensure that the electioneering campaign and the voting on Saturday are conducted smoothly without public disturbance.

“Every political party, candidates and their supporters and the general public are hereby assured of safety throughout the period of voting and collation.

ALSO READ: Navy holds route march ahead of July 22 LG polls

“However, the government solicits the cooperation of voters and the general public by obeying the restriction order and the general electoral rules in order to ensure a peaceful conduct before, during and after the elections.”

Meanwhile, Senator Gbenga Ashafa has also called on voters to go out en-masse and vote for APC at the up-coming Lagos State local government elections.

Image
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo speaking to Newsmen after attending the Closing of Market at the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos on Friday  
  • An Islamic scholar, Dr Mahmoud Gumi leading the Funeral Prayer for the repose of the late Sheikh Sanusi Gumbi, in Kaduna On Friday  
  • From left: The Chief Judge of Rivers, Justice Adama Iyayi-Laminkara; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers; Wife of the Governor, Justice Eberechi Nyesom-Wike; Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, and Archbishop of the Anglican Niger Delta Province, Most Rev. Ignatius Kattey, after a Church Service to mark the beginning of the Rivers 2016/2017 Legal Year at Saint Paul's Anglican Cathedral in Port Harcourt on Friday 
  • Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Toye Arulogun (M) with Brazilian tourists during their visit to the Governor's Office in Ibadan on Friday 
  • A member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ms Omosede Igbinedion and the Deputy Governor-Elect in Edo, Mr Philip Shaibu, speaking to newsmen on their arrival at the Benin Airport in Edo Friday 
  • From left: Commissioner for Health in Anambra, Dr Josephat Akabuike; Gov. Willie Obiano; and leader of the All Progressives Alliance (APGA), Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, during the Grand Reception and Mega Rally for Gov. Obiano in Nanka, Anambra, on Friday 
  • From left: Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Josephat Akabuike, Gov. Willie Obiano (acknowledging cheers) from Leaders of Apga in Orumba North LGA with Him is Leader of APGA in Orumba, Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, During the Grand Reception and Mega Rally for Obiano in Nanka ANAMBRA at the weekend 
  • From left: Leader of APGA in Orumba, Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Raymond Obieri, Chief Willie Obiano, Speaker of Anambra House of Assembly, Hon. Rita Maduagwu, Traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu, Prof.Chukwuemeka Ike, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Josephat Akabuike and another aide of the governor, Mr Emeka Aforka, During the endorsement of Obiano for Second Term in Nanka, Orumba North LGA at the weekend 
  • From Left: Lagos-State Gov. Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce and Senator Adeola Solomon at the Unveiling of the Black Towers at Eko Atlantic City in Lagos at the weekend 
  • From Left: Lagos State Gov. Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Sen. Adeola Solomon during the Unveiling of the Black Towers at Eko Atlantic City in Lagos at the weekend 
  • From Left: Chairman, National Intelligence Agency, Pilgrims Committee, Mr Emmanuel Adugwo, The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims, (NCPC) Rev. Uja Uja and Chairman, NCPC Security Committee, Maj-Gen. Emmanuel Nienge, During The Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Maiden Security Training and Orientation in Abuja on Saturday 
  • A Cross-Section of participants During The Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Maiden Security Training and Orientation in Abuja on Saturday 
  • From Left: General Commanding Officer, (GOC) Nigeria Army, Division 1, Kaduna, Maj-Gen. Adeniyi Oyebade, Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala and Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mansur Dan'ali During the Comprehensive Medical Out Reach in Zamfara on Saturday 
  • From Left: Director, Publicity and Media, Local Organising Committee, (LCO) Mr Immanuel David, National President, Youth Wing Christian Association of Nigeria, Mr Daniel Kadzai, and The Executive Director, Nigeria Inter-faith Association/ Founder Vision Africa, Rev. Sunday Onuoha at The 2016 National Christian Youth Summit in Abuja on Saturday.  
  • A Cross-Section of Participants During The 2016 National Christian Youth Summit in Abuja on Saturday 
  • Catholic Archbishop of Metropolitan see of Lagos Rev. Alfred Martins, (M) Being Received During The Dedication ceremony of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, in Lagos on Saturday 
  • All Progressives Congress (APC), Women Leaders, of Edo chapter, congratulating Mr Godwin Obaseki During His Inauguration at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on Saturday 
  • Former Minister of Labour, Prince Ajibola Afonja, Inaugurating the newly Renovated I-Block donated by Old Students of Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo at the school Premises on Saturday 
  • From left: Wife of the Kwara Governor, Mrs Omolewa Ahmed and the President of the Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), Mrs Bosede Adimabua, during the association's 24th annual congress at Ekan-meje in Oke-Ero LG Area of Kwara on Sunday 
  • Angolan Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Estaquio Quibato (L); His wife, Mrs Eolinba Quibato (M); Malian Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Mahamane Amadou-Maiga(3rd, R); Representative of the minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Iliya Ali-Duniya (2nd, R); Counselor, Angola Embassy, Mr Francisco mendy(R), and other participants, at the Day of National Independence of Republic of Angola in Abuja 
  • Angolan Cultural Troops performing at the National Independence Day of Republic of Angola in Abuja. 
  • Medical and Laboratory Officer, Centre For Wellness, Preventative Medicine and Life Style Change, Mr Nwonu Samuel, taking blood sample of a Nollywood Actor, Mr Charles Awurum, at the International Health Summit, titled 'Maximizing Optimal Wellness' In Abuja 
  • Cross section of well wishers, during Mr Godwin Obaseki’s inauguration as the new Governor of Edo, at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin at the weekend 
  • Governor of Rotary International District 9125 Nigeria, Clement Adegoke (L) with the President of Rotary Club of Jos metro, Funsho Omoseyin during the chartered Presentation and inauguration of the President in Jos on Sunday 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast. He also loves exploring and sharing about the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Osinbajo Bala Mohammed speaks on meeting to unseat Acting Presidentbullet
2 Ali Modu Sheriff PDP is now in the hands of looters – Sacked Chairman saysbullet
3 Osun West By-Election 5 reasons why APC lost to PDPbullet

Politics

Senator Gbenga Ashafa
Lagos LG Election Senator Gbenga Ashafa calls on electorates to vote for APC at the upcoming polls
The Chairman of the PDP caretaker committee - Ahmed Makarfi
Ahmed Makarfi PDP leaders meet to discuss zoning, convention date, Monday
Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Justice Reforms, Juliet Ibekaku.
Oyegun APC suspends Buhari’s aide
A card reader and voter's card
Lagos LG Election No plan to shift July 22 council polls - LASIEC