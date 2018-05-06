Home > News > Politics >

Fayose mocks APC over violent governorship primary

Fayose Governor mocks APC over violent governorship primary

  Published:
"The People Waiting for Me Will Wait in Vain" - Fayose play

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose

(TheCable)
Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has described the cancelled  of the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state as shameful.

The primary which held on Saturday, May 5, was suspended after some aggrieved delegates disrupted the exercise alleging that the process was compromised.

They accused the minister of mine and steel development, Kayode Fayemi, who is also a contender, of breaching the rules of the primary.

The party agents allegedly smashed Ballot boxes and chorused hate songs repeatedly to mock Fayemi, calling him "thief".

"APC will lose"

Reacting to the incident, Fayose said it is clear that APC will lose the governorship election given its failure to pulled off an "ordinary primary election."

"The violence that marred today’s All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election is shameful and a clear indication that the APC will fail woefully in the July 14 governorship election because apart from its rejection by Ekiti people, the party has become a house divided against that can never hold," the Governor said in a statement on his behalf by Lere Olayinka, special assistant on public communication and new media.

"The whole world can now see the so-called progressives. Ordinary primary election, they can't hold. It is shameful!

"If the party could be this violent during their own primary election, won’t they do worse things during the election proper?

"INEC should therefore be mindful of being used to manipulate the July 14 election in favour of APC because the party has today, lost the election by the open advertisement of its anti-democratic credentials."

In a statement issued on Sunday, May 6, Fayemi blamed the cancellation of the primary on some the aspirants.

He accused two of his fellow candidates - Babafemi Ojudu and Bimbo Daramola - of hiring thugs to disrupt the primary because he (Fayemi) was leading in the election.

