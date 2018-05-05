Delegates disrupt Ekiti APC governorship primaries

news

Delegates at the governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State have reportedly disrupted the process.

The protesting delegates accused one of the candidates the Minister of Mines and Steel, Kayode Fayemi, and his supporters of compromising the process.

According to Premium Times, voting was ongoing and a good number of delegates had cast their votes when suddenly some delegates started disrupting the process.

This reportedly forced security agents to start shooting sporadically as they secured the ballot boxes and papers.

It was gathered that the Chairman of the organising committee, Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa made efforts restore peace but it was unsuccessful as at 5.00pm.

Blame game

Fayemi's representative, Abejide Adewumi, reportedly said the process was disrupted because the Minister was leading in the poll.

But Ranti Adebisi, the director-general of the Babafemi Ojudu campaign, another candidate, insisted that the process has been compromised.

"The process has been compromised. When there was a rule that you can only bring in two people. He (Fayemi) brought in 18 observers. He cannot come here and disrupt what is going on in Ekiti State", he said.

The aggrieved delegates also alleged that some security operatives close to the voting area were telling delegates how to vote for Fayemi.

Two former governors and three former senators are among the 33 governorship aspirants vying for the APC governorship ticket.