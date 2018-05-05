Home > News > Politics >

Delegates disrupt Ekiti APC governorship primaries

Ekiti APC Primaries Delegates disrupt process, accuse Fayemi of malpractice

Some of the aggrieved delegates claimed that Kayode Fayemi, who is one of the guber candidates, breached the rules of the primaries.

  • Published:
Delegates disrupt Ekiti APC governorship primaries play

The Minister of Mines and Steel, Kayode Fayemi casting his vote at the Ekiti APC primaries held on Saturday, May 5, 2018

(Premium Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Delegates at the governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State have reportedly disrupted the process.

The protesting delegates accused one of the candidates the Minister of Mines and Steel, Kayode Fayemi, and his supporters of compromising the process.

According to Premium Times, voting was ongoing and a good number of delegates had cast their votes when suddenly some delegates started disrupting the process.

This reportedly forced security agents to start shooting sporadically as they secured the ballot boxes and papers.

Babafemi Ojudu play Ekiti governorship aspirant, Babatunde Ojudu (Pulse)

It was gathered that the Chairman of the organising committee, Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa made efforts restore peace but it was unsuccessful as at 5.00pm.

Blame game

Fayemi's representative, Abejide Adewumi, reportedly said the process was disrupted because the Minister was leading in the poll.

But Ranti Adebisi, the director-general of the Babafemi Ojudu campaign, another candidate, insisted that the process has been compromised.

"The process has been compromised. When there was a rule that you can only bring in two people. He (Fayemi) brought in 18 observers. He cannot come here and disrupt what is going on in Ekiti State", he said.

ALSO READ: Tinubu says he has no anointed candidate in Ekiti guber primaries

The aggrieved delegates also alleged that some security operatives close to the voting area were telling delegates how to vote for Fayemi.

Two former governors and three former senators are among the 33 governorship aspirants vying for the APC governorship ticket.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Fela Durotoye Presidential aspirant tells Nigerian wives to not have sex...bullet
2 Goodluck Jonathan This is why Donald Duke and Okonjo-Iweala are fightingbullet
3 Melaye Failed recall of Senator cost INEC N100m, not N100bn - Yakububullet

Related Articles

Ekiti APC Primaries Tinubu says he has no anointed candidate
Ekiti Governorship Primaries Police warn aspirants to shun violence
In Osogbo South West PDP to hold “Show of Strength “rally
Ekiti Election I won't step down - APC guber candidate, Bamidele
2019 Elections CSO faults parties’ non-participation in voters' register cleanup 
2019 Election NPC urges media to adhere to Electoral Act guidelines
Buhari Nigerians know President is not Nigeria's problem - Keyamo
Ekiti Poll CNPP cautions politicians on violence
Buhari Keyamo to serve as spokesman for President's re-election campaign

Politics

Tinubu says he has no anointed candidate in Ekiti primary
Ekiti APC Primaries Tinubu says he has no anointed candidate
'I'm seeking re-election to serve Nigerians' - Buhari
Buhari 'I'm seeking re-election to serve Nigerians not for personal gains' - President
Troops capture another killer herdsman
In Zamfara APC Congresses: Police, Army block commuters
'I'm seeking re-election to serve Nigerians' - Buhari
Buhari President urges elected APC ward executives to be diligent