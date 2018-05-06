APC Ward Congress Elected chairman expresses satisfaction over conduct of exercise

Home > News > Politics >

Elected chairman expresses satisfaction over conduct of exercise

Mr Maxwell Ataebirien, the All Progressives Congress (APC) elected Chairman, Ikuru Ward 5, Andoni Local Government Area, Rivers, has expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the exercise in the area.

Ataebirien told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ikuru on Saturday that the congress ended peacefully as party faithful unanimously supported constitutional guidelines during the congress.

He said that a good number of the newly elected officials were returned from the past executive of the ward as consensus candidates which he said was permitted by the party’s law.

“In a bit to promote a peaceful congress in our ward, we had looked inward and unanimously endorsed those candidates who performed credibly in the last executive.

“Because we are determined to deliver victory to our party in ward 5, the party has decided to work with familiar and committed members within the available time, ahead of the 2019 general election.

The chairman said that 13 executive members, including the Assistant Secretary, Woman Leader, Treasurer, Auditors among others, were endorsed by consensus.

He said that the offices of the Secretary and the Chairman were also assigned to agreed candidates.

Ataebirien who was the former secretary of the ward, said that the party agreed that he relinquished his position to another person to take up a higher responsibility as the chairman.

