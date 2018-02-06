news

Suspected herdsmen attacked and ransacked the farm house of Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, in an attack on Gbajimba in Guma Local Government Area on Monday, February 5, 2018.

The armed invaders had reportedly killed two people in Waku village, also in Guma LGA, before laying siege on the governor's farm house.

According to a report by Vanguard, the attack was confirmed by the state's Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni and Chairman of Guma LGA, Anthony Shawon.

Shawon said, "The herdsmen, backed by their militia, invaded Waku village this afternoon (yesterday) and killed two persons. They are also getting close to Gbajimba town, the local government headquarters and as I speak with you, they have attacked and sacked Governor Ortom's farm house in Gbajimba.

"Our fear is that if we are not careful, they might overrun the local government headquarters the way they are going."

IGP vs Governor Ortom

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has been involved in a public spat with Governor Ortom over the state's anti-open grazing law which has been blamed for the violent clashes between local farmers and nomadic cattle herders.

After the IGP was reported to have said in a meeting that the law should be suspended until the Federal Government establishes ranches, the governor called for his resignation.

While speaking on Channels Television on Tuesday, February 6, Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, said the force should be commended for containing the crisis to only only two Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the criticism against the police force in regards to the crisis has been unfair as it has effectively quelled the crisis from escalating through the rest of Benue.

Benue attacks

In attacks allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen in Guma and Logo Local Government Area of Benue between Sunday, December 31, 2017, and Tuesday, January 2, 2018, 50 people were reportedly killed .

11 other people were killed in a fresh attack on Tombu village of Logo LGA, again by suspected Fulani herdsmen, on Saturday, January 6.