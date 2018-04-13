news

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, led newsmen to the scene of an illegal brewery where malt drinks and fake stout were produced at Igba Afa community in Igbobo area of Ikorodu in Lagos on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

After getting a tip from members of the community, police officers raided the illegal brewery where malt drinks, stout and Ethanol are pumped into trucks to bottle at another location.

According to a report by Vanguard, the illegal brewery is situated behind a residential apartment which is used to shield its activities from the public.

When officers raided the factory on Wednesday, drums of finished malt and stout drinks waiting to be transferred to different parts of the country were recovered.

According to the police, the factory had two reservoirs where the finished products were kept pending when they were moved to different parts of the country. The brewery is so poorly managed that dead rats and reptiles were seen floating on the finished products.

Five suspects were arrested during the raid and are currently being interrogated to reveal where the drinks are bottled and sold.

Police beg Lagosians for help

CP Edgal used the occasion to urge Lagosians to keep their eyes open and help the police in bringing perpetrators of criminal acts to justice.

He said, "I am calling on Lagosians to be vigilant and to pass information, promptly, to their local Police, to ensure we identify places like this and destroy them because Lagosians can only be productive if they are healthy and most people who drink these things that are produced in unhygienic environment cannot be healthy.

"The place is not National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC-certified and the operators are not qualified to do so. This means that they are giving Lagosians poison.

"What is most worrisome is that they are bottling and canning it as if they are produced by reputable companies that deal on the product."

The commissioner revealed that samples of each of the various fake drinks would be sent to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for analysis.