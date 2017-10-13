Home > News > Local >

In Jigawa :  Govt grows Chinese potato

In Jigawa Govt grows Chinese potato

He said that out of the 60 hectares earmarked for the pilot scheme in the four local government areas, 56 hectares have been earmarked.

  • Published:
play CHINESE POTATO (Photo Amazon)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Jigawa Government says some farmers in the state have begun to grow Chinese brand of potato in four local government areas.

Alhaji Hamza Muhammad, the Special Assistant to Governor on Community Affairs and Social Inclusion, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Dutse.

He said that out of the 60 hectares earmarked for the pilot scheme in the four local government areas, 56 hectares have been earmarked.

He said that the first participants include farmers from Gwaram, Kirikasamma, Kazaure and Dutse local government areas of the state.

According to him, the potato which was planted in September would be harvested in January 2018.

Muhammad explained further that with the introduction of the new variety of potato by the state government, farmers could plant and harvest potato three times annually.

“We want to engage our farmers in agricultural production all year round, that is to say they farm during rainy, dry seasons and harmattan period.

“And that is why the government will continue to introduce different variety of crops to our farmers for cultivation,” Muhammad said.

He pointed out that the youths willing to venture into growing the Chinese brand of potato would be supported by the government, saying youths need to be encouraged to go into agricultural production for self reliance.

“The government is also doing this in order to make agriculture attractive to our teeming youths.

“ I believe this will enable the government check unemployment and restiveness among them,” he noted.

He therefore, urged farmers to capitalise on various agricultural initiatives of government to better their living standards and boost the internally generated revenue of the state.

He urged youths in state to venture into farming so as to benefit from government’s agricultural policies geared towards reduction of unemployment.

“If our youths will endeavor and venture into agriculture, I am sure that will boost food security in our immediate communities, the state and the nation in general,’’ Muhammad said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion How President Buhari has turned anti-corruption war into a...bullet
2 World Bank Buhari asked us to focus on northern Nigeria - Bank Presidentbullet
3 Buhari Here is how the President says recovered stolen funds are...bullet

Related Articles

Independence Day Speech 200,000 farmers benefit from FG’s N44bn loan - Buhari
Buhari Read full text of president's independence day address
In Sokoto Customs intercept elephant tusks worth N14m
Nnamdi Kanu IPOB leader should learn to close his 'big mouth'
Recession Nigeria's Inflation declines by 0.52 % in March
Hypertension Dietician recommends whole grains to maintain better blood pressure
Buhari Shiite member faints after hearing that President has returned
In US California hospitals take obesity fight to supermarkets

Local

A Biafra supporter holding a flag.
IPOB Pro-Biafra group says it will never change its name
INEC Official
In Anambra INEC to conduct 2 elections, Nov. 18
President Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari President mourns tragic loss of students in Kaduna
Shugaba Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari 'Ignorant people' twisting information to hurt President - Femi Adesina