FCTA pays over N900m as electricity bill in 2017 – Coordinator

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said on Wednesday that it paid over N900 million to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) as street lightening bill alone in 2017.

The Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuiabu, made this disclosure while briefing the newsmen in Abuja.

Shuaibu said spending over N900 million on street lightening bills alone from January to December 2017, came against the background of the incessant power shortage in some parts of the city that has continued to create blackouts at many districts of Abuja.

“May I disclose that FCT Administration has released the sum of N914, 741,886.00 million to AEDC as payment for electricity bills.

“In our determination to sustain and to illuminate major streets of the nation’s capital, the Council has engaged AEDC to jointly make a road map towards resolving the issue of incessant power shortage in the City,’’ he said.

The coordinator expressed worries that the efforts of the Council have continued to be jeopardized by activities of some criminal elements within the city.

“These criminals were always involved in vandalism of public utilities, especially street lighting cables and other equipment.

“The administration is working to ensure that all the leakages being exploited by the vandals were blocked,’’ he added.

On the issue of illegal dumping of refuse in some parts of the city, AMMC boss also noted that the Council has engaged 27 cleaning contractors to manage 27 districts of the city.

“While bemoaning the indiscriminate dumping of refuse in some parts of the city, he said more contractors will come on board for other 48 districts yet to be covered for effective environmental sanitation.

“In the past, refuse are left unattended for weeks.

“In some cases, when evacuating refuse, especially along the Airport Road and other strategic parts of the city, refuse splash around the streets as a result the waste not properly disposed.

“The 27 contractors will also undertake cleaning of 27 districts within the FCC to rid the city of all solid waste and ensure sweeping of the streets and the expressways.

“They are to take care of the inner roads and also the enforcement of charge on all and sundry human nuisances.

The new contract will take effect by June 2018, which will cover 48 districts,’’ Shuiabu noted.