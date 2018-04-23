EFCC arrests PDP Senator on looters' list

news

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator, Peter Nwaoboshi for corruption.

Nwaoboshi is one of the three PDP senators on the Federal Government's alleged looters' list .

The lawmaker representing Delta north senatorial district was listed alongside Senator Stella Oduah from Anambra and former governor of Plateau Jonah Jang.

According to SaharaReporters, Nwaoboshi was arrested last week following the "corrupt manner" he allegedly purchased a building owned by Delta state, "Guinea House" in Lagos state.

The online publication quoted an EFCC source as saying, "Yes we arrested Senator Nwaoboshi few days ago based on series of corrupt cases hanging on his neck.

"On several occasions he has turned down our invitation extended to him. He is under our custody right now but I won’t give you further details because he will soon be charged to court. But I advise you to also get across to our spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren for further clarifications."

Okowa behind Nwaoboshi's ordeal

The report claimed that the Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa , is the one pushing the buttons for Nwaoboshi's prosecution.

The senator had reportedly fallen out with Okowa over plans to stop him from returning to the red chamber in 2019.

A Commissioner in Okowa's cabinet was said to have confirmed that there is a rift between Okowa and Nwaoboshi.

The source reportedly said, "Though I seriously frowned against the fraudulent manner Senator Peter Nwaoboshi purchased the state asset known as Guinea House located in Lagos, I can authoritatively confirm to you that the governor is the mask behind the senator’s current hurting by the commission.

"Last year, the governor through his principal secretary, Mr. Hilary Ibegbulem hired some youths to stage a mass protect against Nwaoboshi at the national assembly but the plan later failed.

"The governor had always before now through his principal secretary, Mr. Ibegbulem used some boys which I don’t to mention now to sponsor petitions against Nwaoboshi and other political opponents in the state which he perceived as enemies. Go and write it down, I can confide in you that the governor has already struck a deal with the commission’s officials and in the few months to come the officials of the commission in its Benin city office in Edo state will turn Delta state to a sort of mecca for arrest of political opponents especially government officials served in the immediate past administration."

One of Nwaoboshi's loyalists who identified himself as Nkem reportedly confirmed the senator's arrest.

"Yes our oga as we talk is in EFCC custody since last week and I can tell you that was the handiwork of governor Ifeanyi Okowa. There are series of petitions being sponsored by the governor against Nwaoboshi and everything is being handled by Okowa’s hitman, Hilary. They governor has boasted to spend his last kobo to see that Nwaoboshi does not go back to the senate in 2019. Check page 36, today’s Vanguard Newspaper for our full page advert calling for the immediate release of our oga", Nwaoboshi's supporter said.

On April 1, 2018, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, released a list of alleged treasury looters which contained 24 names of past public officials and some PDP members.

The list was a follow up to the first looters' list made public by the minister.

According to the list, Nwaboshi allegedly stole N1.5 billion while Senator Oduah was accused of looting N9.8 billion, and Jang was said to have embezzled N12.5 billion public funds when he served as Plateau governor.

The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, was not immediately available for comments as at the time of filing this report.