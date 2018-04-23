Home > News > Local >

EFCC arrests PDP Senator on looters' list

Looters' List EFCC arrests PDP Senator over N1.5 billion 'fraud'

The Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, is allegedly the one pushing the buttons for Nwaoboshi's prosecution.

  • Published:
EFCC arrests Senator named on FG's looters' list play

Peter Nwaoboshi

(Michael Tubes)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator, Peter Nwaoboshi for corruption.

Nwaoboshi is one of the three PDP senators on the Federal Government's alleged looters' list.

The lawmaker representing Delta north senatorial district was listed alongside Senator Stella Oduah from Anambra and former governor of Plateau Jonah Jang.

According to SaharaReporters, Nwaoboshi was arrested last week following the "corrupt manner" he allegedly purchased a building owned by Delta state, "Guinea House" in Lagos state.

The online publication quoted an EFCC source as saying, "Yes we arrested Senator Nwaoboshi few days ago based on series of corrupt cases hanging on his neck.

"On several occasions he has turned down our invitation extended to him. He is under our custody right now but I won’t give you further details because he will soon be charged to court. But I advise you to also get across to our spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren for further clarifications."

Okowa behind Nwaoboshi's ordeal

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa play Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa (20 Read)
 

The report claimed that the Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, is the one pushing the buttons for Nwaoboshi's prosecution.

The senator had reportedly fallen out with Okowa over plans to stop him from returning to the red chamber in 2019.

A Commissioner in Okowa's cabinet was said to have confirmed that there is a rift between Okowa and Nwaoboshi.

The source reportedly said, "Though I seriously frowned against the fraudulent manner Senator Peter Nwaoboshi purchased the state asset known as Guinea House located in Lagos, I can authoritatively confirm to you that the governor is the mask behind the senator’s current hurting by the commission.

"Last year, the governor through his principal secretary, Mr. Hilary Ibegbulem hired some youths to stage a mass protect against Nwaoboshi at the national assembly but the plan later failed.

"The governor had always before now through his principal secretary, Mr. Ibegbulem used some boys which I don’t to mention now to sponsor petitions against Nwaoboshi and other political opponents in the state which he perceived as enemies. Go and write it down, I can confide in you that the governor has already struck a deal with the commission’s officials and in the few months to come the officials of the commission in its Benin city office in Edo state will turn Delta state to a sort of mecca for arrest of political opponents especially government officials served in the immediate past administration."

One of Nwaoboshi's loyalists who identified himself as Nkem reportedly confirmed the senator's arrest.

"Yes our oga as we talk is in EFCC custody since last week and I can tell you that was the handiwork of governor Ifeanyi Okowa. There are series of petitions being sponsored by the governor against Nwaoboshi and everything is being handled by Okowa’s hitman, Hilary. They governor has boasted to spend his last kobo to see that Nwaoboshi does not go back to the senate in 2019. Check page 36, today’s Vanguard Newspaper for our full page advert calling for the immediate release of our oga", Nwaoboshi's supporter said.

ALSO READ: Goodluck Jonathan's aide, Omokri, releases list of APC looters

On April 1, 2018, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, released a list of alleged treasury looters which contained 24 names of past public officials and some PDP members.

The list was a follow up to the first looters' list made public by the minister.

According to the list, Nwaboshi allegedly stole N1.5 billion while Senator Oduah was accused of looting N9.8 billion, and Jang was said to have embezzled N12.5 billion public funds when he served as Plateau governor.

The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, was not immediately available for comments as at the time of filing this report.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Chibok Girls How we were exploited in US after escaping Boko Haram -...bullet
2 Dino Melaye Kogi senator arrested at the airportbullet
3 Dino Melaye Here’s why Kogi Senator was arrested at the airportbullet

Related Articles

EFCC FG completes N24bn head office building for anti-graft agency
Aliyu Wamakko Senator denies receiving EFCC invitation
Magu Police commission promotes acting EFCC chairman
Mustapha Maihaja Here’s why Reps is investigating NEMA boss
Fayose Appeal court freezes Governor's bank accounts
EFCC ICPC secure only 10 high profile convictions in 17 years, says Don
Goodluck Jonathan Witness says ex-president's minister withdrew N450m cash in 2015
Looters List Omokri names Buhari, EFCC, Lai Mohammed in new list
Emitac Mobile Solutions Globacom, Chief Marketing Officer charged with defrauding Dubai-based company of $6.7m
N11.5bn Fraud Court adjourns ruling on Alao-Akala’s application for stay of proceedings

Local

Buhari 'illegally' withdraws $462m from Excess Crude
Buhari President reportedly withdraws $462m from Excess Crude Account without NASS approval
Police, Shiites clash again over El-Zakzaky's detention
El-Zakzaky Fresh clash between Police and Shiites leaves 1 dead
I’m committed to helping less privileged, almajiris - Aisha Bugudu
Aisha Atiku Bagudu I’m committed to helping less privileged, almajiris - Kebbi’s First lady
The 6 most controversial senators in Nigeria
Dino Melaye Over 30 ‘fierce looking’ policemen storm Senator’s house after his release