Edo Govt. to engage 1,000 street sweepers

No fewer than 1,000 street sweepers would be engaged by the Edo Government to keep the state clean, the Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, has said.

The deputy governor made this known when he inaugurated the Repositioned Environmental Sanitation in the state on Saturday in Benin.

He said that the state government would enforce its sanitation and pollution management laws in order to make Edo the cleanest state in Nigeria.

According to him, the state government will synergise with local governments and other stakeholders to actualise this objectives.

He said that the state government would create new dump sites, carry out routine maintenance and rehabilitate existing dump sites across the state.

Shaibu said the waste management would be private sector-driven, adding that the state had over 60 accredited waste managers and 70 prospective waste managers on ground.

Earlier, the state government environmental consultant, Mr Ola Oronsaye, said there were between 40 and 45 private companies that would collaborate with the state government.

