Court orders final forfeiture of £578,080 stolen from NIMASA

The EFCC alleged that the money was stolen by a maritime firm named ZAL Marine Limited, through some employees of NIMASA.

  • Published:
Dr. Dakuku Peterside, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) boss.

(Gist Arena)
An Abuja Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of the sum of £578,080.00 to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Justice Saliu Saidu ordered the final forfeiture, saying that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has proven that the funds were proceeds of unlawful activity.

In December 2017, the anti-graft agency filed an exparte application through its counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, seeking the forfeiture of the funds.

Oyedepo argued that the money sought to be forfeited is reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities of a maritime firm, ZAL Marine Limited.

He also alleged that the money was stolen by the maritime firm through some employees of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The Commission accused one  Macfoy Irene, an Assistant Director and Head of Nigerian Seafarers Development Program,  to have facilitated the fraudulent transfer of the sum of £1,074,600.00 from NIMASA’s Zenith Bank (UK) Account to an offshore account belonging to Swiss Bulk carriers S.A under the false Pretenses of training 54 Nautical Science and Marine Engineering Students on Sea Training on 16th March, 2013.

ALSO READ: NIMASA DG reveals plan to automate payment process in agency

The EFCC said the money was tranfered from NIMASA’s Accounts without any parastatal or Ministerial Tender Board Approval or Contract.

ZAL Marine Limited then allegedly received and retained the sum of £578,080.00 out of the transfer made to Swiss Bulk Carriers, S.A.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

