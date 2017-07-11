Dayo Amusa shows support for women in 'Women Arise'

Star actress Dayo Amusa is a multi-talented individual, the delectable diva who initiated the #WomenArise [#iamWoman] Campaign aimed at drawing attention to the challenges of the African women in society.

The campaign which has attracted several female icons in the industry is gradually gathering storm with the likes of Tonto Dikeh, Kate Hensaw, Mercy Aigbe, Juliet Ibrahim & more lending their voice to the movement.

In her own contribution Dayo Amusa released an inspirational, empowering song entitled ‘Women Arise’ in which she pours out her heart and issues a clarion call to all women to rise as one and face the issues affecting them all.

This tune was produced by She2Sounds.

Download here.