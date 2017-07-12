Bils - 'Still Lagos (Freestyle)'

US-based rapper - BILS , who recently released an EP "Pay Your Bils" just released a freestyle cover of Jay-Z's 'The story of O.J' titled 'Still Lagos'.

He addresses some ongoing issues in Nigeria, mostly Lagos in a very subtle manner, basically telling the people of Lagos that no matter what issues they face in their surrounding areas, it affects everyone, advocating "One Lagos. One Nigeria. One Africa."

