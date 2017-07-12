Home > New Music >

Bils - 'Still Lagos (Freestyle)'

Music Bils - 'Still Lagos (Freestyle)'

Bils the rapper gets inspiration from Jay-Z's 'Story of O.J' to drop some bars about happenings in Lagos and Nigeria.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bils drops a freestyle titled 'Still Lagos' play

Bils drops a freestyle titled 'Still Lagos'

(Gusto Entertaiment)

New Music Bils - 'Backside'
EP Shady Moderino - "Better Living"
Music Lil Kesh - 'Love story'
Music Ric Hassani - 'Only you'
New EP Bils - "Pay Your Bils: Eviction Notice"
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US-based rapper - BILS , who recently released an EP "Pay Your Bils"  just released a freestyle cover of Jay-Z's 'The story of O.J' titled 'Still Lagos'.

He addresses some ongoing issues in Nigeria, mostly Lagos in a very subtle manner, basically telling the people of Lagos that no matter what issues they face in their surrounding areas, it affects everyone, advocating "One Lagos. One Nigeria. One Africa."

Listen to 'Still Lagos' on Soundcloud.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Music Black magic - 'Wonder' ft Fetty Wapbullet
2 Music Sauti Sol - 'Friendzone'bullet
3 Music Oritsefemi - 'Our government I beg'bullet

New Music

Ric Hassani - ONLY YOU
Music Ric Hassani - 'Only you'
Dayo Amusa Women Arise.
Music Dayo Amusa - 'Women Arise'
Demmie Vee's 'Love me tender' remix artwork
Music Demmie Vee ft 9ice - 'Love me tender' (remix)
Omno Akin - You know it
Music Omo akin - 'You know it'