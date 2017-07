Kiss FM's finest DJ Xray is out with the video for his song 'No lele' featuring Five Star music artist Skiibi.

Raymond Bassey Okeke aka DJ Xray is the in-house DJ at Kiss 98.9fm Lagos and the official in-house DJ to Rhapsody Lounge Lagos.

'No lele' was produced by Emmeno and video directed by Avalon Okpe cameo appearances by GGB Dance Crew.