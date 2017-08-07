Dapo Tuburna 'Nothing' remix ft Olamide, Ycee

Tinny Entertainment fast rising act, Dapo Tuburna has dropped the much anticipated video to the remix of his inspirational hit single ‘Nothing’.

The Afrobeat artist released the audio a few weeks ago, and it has gained massive airplay on the radio, and positive feedback from fans.

Two of the biggest rap artists in the country, Olamide and Ycee jumped on this one, with cameo appearances from LAX, Attitude, and label mate Bella.

The video was shot and directed in Lagos, Nigeria by AdamsGud.