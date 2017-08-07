Home > Music Videos >

Dapo Tuburna 'Nothing' remix ft Olamide, Ycee

Dapo Tuburna 'Nothing' remix ft Olamide, Ycee [Video]

The video features cameo appearances from LAX, Attitude, and label mate Bella.

  • Published:

Music Olamide - 'Wo'
Yemi Alade Singer's Ovasabi band perform to massive crowd in New York
Music Jenifa - 'I want to rap'
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tinny Entertainment fast rising act, Dapo Tuburna has dropped the much anticipated video to the remix of his inspirational hit single ‘Nothing’.

The Afrobeat artist released the audio a few weeks ago, and it has gained massive airplay on the radio, and positive feedback from fans.

Two of the biggest rap artists in the country, Olamide and Ycee jumped on this one, with cameo appearances from LAX, Attitude, and label mate Bella.

The video was shot and directed in Lagos, Nigeria by AdamsGud.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Pulse Music Video Chart Davido's 'Pere' debuts at number one on the...bullet
2 Efe 'Based on logistics' [Video]bullet
3 Sean Tizzle 'Roll up' ft Iceberg Slim [Video]bullet

Music Videos

Ichaba - Baby Mama [Official Video] ft. Davido
Ichaba 'Baby mama' ft Davido [Video]
Doray 'True' [Video]
Lady Donli in 'Kashe ni' video
Lady Donli 'Kashe ni' [Video]
Gabriel Mobolaji 'Turn around' [Video]