Have you seen the latest "Game of Thrones" episode? Was it as dramatic as you expected or underwhelming?

As expected, the second season of the seventh season led to social media reactions.

Pulse Movies has put together some of those hilarious reactions to the episode titled "Stormborn."

Amazing! This Woman's Secret to a Long Life? Ignore Men! #GameofThrones https://t.co/H3piLhGss5 — Chelsea Cirruzzo (@ChelseaCirruzzo) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

When R Daenerys & Jon Snow gonna ride dragons in the sky (literal & euphemism) pls George this is the only thought… https://t.co/MzrG2ilJUr — The Tracy Coxiest (@tracycox) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Arya: "It's me, Arya." Nymeria: "New phone, who dis. #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall — Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Euron's bringing Cersei the heffa that killed her daughter. Yeah. she's gonna marry him for that #GameofThrones — TeeFranklin.com (@MizTeeFranklin) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

#GameofThrones7 #ThronesYall Yara: He'll be my protector. Theon : https://t.co/10XTE5rZAk — Upkar Kesar (@upkar_k8) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

I love this 'don't give a shit I'm doing what needs to be done' version of Sam #GoT — Angel Ob (@AngelOB520) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Now listen they done killed like 4/6 of the direwolves. If they kill the dragons I will really talk this personally. #ThronesYall #GoT — Carmen Sandiego (@OhYouFancyHumm) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Cersei Lannister is the donald trump of Westeros #GameOfThrones #got — Sam (@sje002) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Us: Nymeria and Arya!!!!! We deserve this!!!!!!! #GoT Showrunners: #GameofThrones https://t.co/MhjkFUbLeG — Emily (@ejweeks) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Missandei and Greyworm are the best love story is #GoT to be honest. I'M NOT CRYING YOU'RE CRYING — Aggressively Haitian (@MishainaJoseph) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The transition from #JorahTheExplorer's pus-oozing skin to crusty soup made me gag IRL. #got #GameofThrones7 https://t.co/qGHGMe2sk5 — Nelia B (@styleblogca) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0