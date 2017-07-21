Watch "Game of Thrones" season 7, episode 2 preview

Following the mind-blowing "Game of Thrones" season 7 premiere, the second episode titled “Stormborn” is set to air on Sunday, July 23, 2017.

HBO revealed a preview for the episode, which judging by its title would be more about Daenerys [watch preview below].

In the episode, Daenerys receives an unexpected visitor. Jon faces a revolt and Tyrion plans the conquest of Westeros.

The preview also teases a reunion between Arya and her direwolf Nymeria, who was last seen in season one, when she was forced by Arya to leave after she bit Joffery.

The episode’s final sequence saw Daenerys, Tyrion and Varys arrive her ancestral home Dragonstone, after six long seasons.

The scene, wordless up until the final minute of the episode when she asked "shall we begin?" is one that kicked off the drama viewers have been anticipating.