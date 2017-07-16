Akin Omotoso wins AMAA 2017 best director for "Vaya"

Akin Omotoso beat Daouda Coulibaly, Steve Gukas, Mira Nair, Izu Ojukwu, Daryen Joshua, Alain Gomis, Ala Eddine Slim and"Said Khallaf" to win the 2017 African Movie Academy Awards best director for his movie “Vaya.”

The award was presented to the filmmaker by ,media entrepreneur, MO Abudu.

Receiving the award, Omotoso revealed that it took the scriptwriters six years to complete the script. He also added that the movie was written by seven different writers.

According to the filmmaker, the multiple award winning film was inspired by true life story of some homeless people.

“Vaya” follows the story of three strangers, who board the train bound for Johannesburg, each on their own mission, with a simple task to complete and in search of family to help them.

The movie features Warren Masemola, Harriet Manamela, Sihle Xaba among others.

Akin Omotoso is popular for “Fifty the Series,” “Jacob’s Cross,” “Man on Ground,” “Tell Me Something Sweet” among others.