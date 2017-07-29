The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested a 59-year-old man with 25kg of substances tested to be ephedrine (a medication and stimulant), while trying to board an Ethiopian airline flight from the Aminu Kano International Airport to South Africa.

The NDLEA says Ephedrine (EPH) or pseudoephedrine (PSE), or drug products containing these substances have chemicals used in the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine.‎

Mr ‎Mitchell Ofoyeju, NDLEA spokesperson in a statement in Abuja, said that Christopher Chukwuani, a fish farmer was intercepted at the departure waiting lounge based on intelligence. ‎

“The suspect was arrested following a tip-off after he had already gone through screening.

“When the substance was detected, it was tested and found to be positive for ephedrine.

“Already, an investigation had commenced into the case since the arrest on July 15,”Umoru stated.

‎The NDLEA spokesperson alleged that the 59-year-old Enugu based fish farmer said he smuggles drugs in order to expand his fish farming business.

He said the suspect who said he was from Agbogugu, Agwu Local Government Area of Enugu State, is married and has three children.

“I decided to smuggle drugs to invest the money in my fish farm. They promised to pay me the sum of $2,000 dollars, the suspect allegedly said .‎

‎NDLEA Chairman, retired Col. Muhammad Abdallah said the arrest and seizure reiterated the importance of intelligence in the fight against drug trafficking.

“Effective drug control is predicated on excellent intelligence management.

“This case is a validation of the cardinal role of good intelligence gathering and processing.

“The case is being investigated and further information shall be provided to members of the public,” Abdallah said.

The NDLEA boss also assured that more arrests in connection with the seizure are in the offing and‎ the suspect will soon be charged to court.