Top 4 threesome positions for the adventurous!

Previously, we wrote about threesome where there are two ladies and one guy, which was very interesting, and we warned that the guy needs to have the stamina to be able to pull it off.

There are two types of threesome, the other type is one where there are more males than female. This is for ladies that are adventurous and have a fetish for taking more than one man

These are the top positions that you probably will play around with if you’re interested in Male-Male-Female sex romp, as prescribed by Jill Hamilton, Cosmopolitan.

Once you think about it as having all of the attention of two men, then it’ll be easier to enjoy it.

1. The Couch Meeting

Here is how it should begin especially for the shy person who wants to take their time to get into it. You all sit together, it can be naked or half naked which depends on the mood of what is going on there. The key here to for the two guys to fondle the lady and her lady parts to make sure that everyone is comfortable with themselves.

One guy can be fondling her boobs and the other teasing her lady bits, and if she is in the mood, she can give them both hand jobs.

2. The freaky threeway

The guys are here for your pleasure in this position. While the lady lies on her back with her legs towards the edge of the bed, the first guy penetrates her private part while the other guy straddles her and pay the best kind of attention to her boobs with one hand while the other hand teases her private part.

3. The Cuckhold

This isn’t what everyone enjoys but for those who enjoy it, it can be a very thrilling experience. In case you don’t know what that is, cuckhold is a married man or in recent time boyfriend/partner who enjoys watching his wife/partner have sex with someone else.

Weird right? We live in a weird world too.

So, here, the the second guy just sits through and enjoys the first guy have sex with the lady. This is ideal for couples who love cuckhold, express permission to get the business from another man.

4. The Blindfold game

This one is for guys who are not new to it, they trust who they’re with because it involves blindfolds and being tied up. The lady is blindfolded and her knees and wrists are tied.

The game here is for the lady to find out who is thrusting into her by his scent, sound and his rhythm inside her. This is a thrill for the insanely adventurous.