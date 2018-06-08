This is why you get so horny during your period

news

So, why do some people get really horny when they're on their periods?

It is important to note that periods are the time of the month when your uterus sheds the endometrial lining that has built up over the last 28 days, which doesn't precisely produce an ideal environment for a fetus to set up.

You can, however, get pregnant on your period, but it's much less likely than any other time of the month and definitely not a time when your body is actively encouraging procreation.

Interestingly, science hasn't found one solid answer for why some people feel extra horny during their menstrual cycle, it at least partially comes down to hormones.

Most women will feel a libido surge during ovulation. This makes sense from a reproductive view. So just before ovulation, a woman's body has its highest levels of estrogen, which makes you feel good. The week of ovulation is the week you feel like a queen and could save the world. Your estrogen is kicking your sex drive into high gear.

But on the other hand, estrogen is at a low during the week of your period, and so is progesterone. So it makes lots of sense for your libido to be high during your period.

While testosterone is known as the hormone that makes men want to have sex all the time, women have low levels of testosterone, too. So the little testosterone during menses could cause increased libido for some people.

Of course, there may be other factors, too, including the psychological effects of knowing that period sex is safe, and the benefit of added lubrication.

No matter the reason, there are some clear benefits to having period sex.