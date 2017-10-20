Scientist give up 3 sex moves that can lead women to orgasm

We all know it’s not the easiest task in the world to get a lady to climax. If you’re with a lady that gets it easily, you’re living the life. I’m happy for you but a lot of people might not be because you’re part of the lucky few. It’s a difficult task for men all over the world.

From personal experience, only about 15 per cent of ladies orgasm easily, the rest is a game of Ultimate Search, and it’s not the woman’s fault as well. It probably has to do with how the vagina was designed. Not faulting God’s design but of a challenge to be accepted by men.

Regardless of how much you’ve succeeded at making some women orgasm, you cannot make all of them climax, argue with your mirror or drop a comment below.

Who are the people who love to look into things more closely? People whose jobs are to research thing, ask more questions than the average person? Scientists, the curious ones. Some scientist have spent a lot of time trying to help the rest of us with ideas on how to make our jobs easier, as described by Zeynep Yenisey, Maxim.

The result of a huge study that had over 52,000 participants that was done by researchers at Indiana University, Chapman University and Kinsey Institute, they found out some ideas that would make orgasms for women easier than it is right now, if you follow these easy steps.

They are three simple steps that has to be followed, it’s not new information to some guys, to those we say, ‘Bad guy!’

The first is kiss her deeply, which is true because arousal for men and women are different, it can take a man literally 5 to 10 seconds to get aroused but for a lady, it can possibly take longer. It takes women a while to get into the groove. Spending more in time getting her ready before sex makes a lot of sense. Spend more time kissing her and letting yourselves enjoy that moment.

The second is go down on her, spend some time eating her pussy, it’s quite a way of getting her ready for sex, that is like it’s doing the job for you already. If you’re good at giving head, then you’re almost halfway getting her to orgasm.

If you don’t know how to give head, it’s not about splashing saliva on just sucking or licking everything. It’s an art, and you should spend time learning it. It’s knowledge, once you’ve it, it’s with you for the rest of your life.

The third is use your hands, your hands are in itself a sex toy, and it doesn’t necessarily have to do with just thrusting the fingers into the vagina. It can vary from using the hands to massage the boobs, the finger tease of her nipples.

All of these activities can help you get the lady to orgasm quicker. Also, ask her questions about how they feel about fingers during sex, if it’s something she wants or not. Not everyone likes it.

According to the information the scientists uncovered, they found that using these three things can make your sex better, they’ve nicknamed them, the Golden Trio.

It’s no longer news that only about 65 per cent of time that women achieve orgasm during sex, if you deploy the Golden Trio then you can raise that number close to a full one hundred.

While over 90 per cent of men achieve orgasm during sex, lucky people. It also has to do with the mindset of men about sex. A co-author of the study, Dr. Elizabeth Lloyd says,

“About 30% of men actually think that intercourse is the best way for women to have orgasm, and that is sort of a tragic figure because it couldn’t be more incorrect,"