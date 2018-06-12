How to have sex in public without getting caught

news

What's hot for most people about having sex in public is what takes you out of your comfort zone.

However, endorphins in the brain can increase due to a mix of fear of being caught and the anticipation of an orgasm. We all know it's out of the ordinary, having sex in public will be something you remember, regardless if you actually had an orgasm or got caught.

Here are some public places you might want to have that erotic sex.

1. Sex in a pool

It's best to go to a well-maintained, chlorinated swimming pool at nighttime, right before the hotel closes the gate, have your girl hold onto the side of the deep end while you push deep inside her from behind, but remember to keep quiet.

2. Hotel apartment or yours and leave the windows opened

It might not seem like having sex inside of your home is actually a public outing, you might try a hotel to make it super hot but make sure the room is across the street from another tall hotel or apartment building, then wait until after dark and turn on all the lights.

3. A private bar or club

If you want to have sex at your favorite club or bar make sure to go on an off night where it's not as busy. The key to successfully pulling off this naughty bathroom sex experience is coming prepared and she needs to easily be able to mount you, and you need to be comfortable and don't forget to keep your noise level in check.

4. Sex in the cinema

To make this exciting, you can go for a late night movie. And also make sure you go for a loud movie so that the soft moans won't be heard by other viewers. Have your girlfriend climb you while facing the screen in reverse cowgirl position. This makes it a little less obvious you are having sex.

5. Parked car sex

You can consider having sex in a parked car, most especially in a car garage. A car garage has the right balance of public and private, so it's an ideal place to go for your first public sex encounter. However, if you really want to have sex in the front of the car in the passenger seat, open the car door which offers lots of new options for positions.