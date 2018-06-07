Home > Hot! Pulse >

How edging can improve your sexual performance

The term edging in the sexual function refers to preventing an orgasm for as long as possible.

Edging is the art of taking control of your orgasm

The term edging in the sexual function refers to preventing an orgasm for as long as possible with the goal of totally having a more intense one.

Edging is mostly practiced through masturbation. This is when you get close to the “edge,” then back down. It’s something that both sexes can try, either during masturbation or with a partner. it’s also a safe technique that is sometimes effective in delaying orgasm for guys who suffer from premature ejaculation.

However, there are techniques that can work for both men and women, but generally, experts agree that edging takes practice. You have to really know your own body by experimenting with it during masturbation is important.

There are different techniques for edging, read below.

1. The stop-and-start method

This is basically taking breaks in between masturbation sessions. Then you start going at it, stop before you orgasm, and then wait, but not for so long that you get bored. Do this as many times as you want or can stand before letting yourself come.

2. Kegels

Men and women can use kegels, which are exercises that strengthen the pelvic floor. The way to practice kegels is to internally squeeze your pubococcygeus (PC) muscles you use to stop urination. So the next time you’re peeing, force yourself to stop the flow. And the great thing about kegels is that you can practice anytime, anywhere. You can be sitting at your desk at work, and just hold and release your PC muscles all day.

3. Slow, intentional breathing

Since breathing makes you focus and slow down, you can apparently slow down your body’s response to excitement. Increased heart rate is part of orgasm and breathing quickly is one sign of orgasm’s approach. So the first step in controlling your arousal rate, and therefore your ejaculation is deep and slow breathing.

